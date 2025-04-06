Camilla’s Sister Makes Rare Statement About Queen and King Charles’ Relationship

There’s been no shortage of public scrutiny when it comes to Queen Camilla and King Charles’ decades-long relationship. But now, just days ahead of their 20th wedding anniversary, Camilla’s younger sister, Annabel Elliot has spoken out. She discussed some rare insight into why their bond has stood the test of time.

Elliot, an interior designer and antiquities dealer, opened up in a candid interview with The Mail about what really makes their royal marriage work.

“They have known each other for a long time, almost their entire lives,” she shared. “Theirs, as any marriage should be, is a huge friendship.”

That deep-rooted friendship, Elliot said, is what keeps things grounded between the King and Queen; even when under the spotlight. “The key thing is that there is not really anything competitive between them. She is not trying to steal his thunder in any way at all. He is the King. And she will do her best to support him and be totally loyal to him.”

Elliot didn’t hold back in praising her sister’s strength and sincerity and called her “a very strong character” who “sticks to her guns.” She added, “It’s quite extraordinary when I look back at how she has coped with everything.”

“She is incredibly loyal to people she loves… She is a very straightforward person. You always know where you stand.”

The rare remarks come as King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to celebrate two decades of marriage on April 9. The couple will mark the occasion at a black-tie State Banquet in Italy, hosted by President Sergio Mattarella.

Of course duty and loyalty define much of their public lives. And, Elliot revealed that the couple’s private connection thrives on something far more playful; shared laughter.

People love to forgive a scandal – until it’s personal. A mistress can be a legend, like Marilyn Monroe, or a pariah, like Camilla Parker-Bowles. The difference isn’t what they did, but who they loved. Camilla’s story was never just about an affair – it was about Charles, a man… pic.twitter.com/hCpMhCthlc — 🎩Laird of the Manor🎩 (@LairdOfTheManor) April 4, 2025

“They rather like quite a lot of things going wrong. Things going wrong on a tour, or something like that,” Elliot said, explaining how Camilla’s “really good sense of humor” has been a quiet foundation in the relationship.

And when it comes to that signature humor, it turns out Queen Camilla isn’t always the most composed in formal settings.

“She is not the best person at controlling her laughter,” Elliot admitted as she recalled how their father often had to separate the sisters during church services.

That same mischief carries into their home life. “I like being part of their post-mortems afterwards,” Elliot said while describing family storytelling sessions. “And my sister which is quite a thing that is known to all our family, is quite prone to exaggeration.”

She laughed as she added, “And so the story often gets better and better and the King will [fondly] interject, ‘I’m not sure it’s quite like that darling’.”

“I would almost say it’s the biggest gift she has given him. The humor. It’s been such a bond between them. And even if they argue, they will always laugh.”