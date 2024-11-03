King Charles and Queen Camilla Just Recreated One Of Harry and Meghan's Most Iconic Photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla recreated the iconic picture of their son and daughter-in-law during their visit to Australia. The British royal monarch visited the island country and stopped by the symbolic Sydney Opera House. The pictures of the royal King and Queen were strikingly similar to those taken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the same heritage site. The Suits star and her royal husband visited the country back in 2018.

Double take! King Charles and Camilla recreated Prince Harry and Meghan’s photo on the steps of the Sydney Opera House (taken in 2018 when the Duchess of Sussex was newly pregnant with Archie). The King and Queen are on the final day of their royal tour of Australia and Samoa. pic.twitter.com/mBA4uPbCGI — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) October 22, 2024

The photographers clicked both the royal couples in the same location as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which led the netizens to draw comparisons. They pointed out that the Queen opted for a white ensemble which was similar to Markle's choice of outfit with her husband. Several dropped their thoughts on the microblogging site of X (formerly known as Twitter). User @vernesa27292271 trolled, "They really tried that," with a laughing emoji. @SueLubowitz countered, "Pretty sure if you dig deep, you'll find a picture of King Charles at the Sydney Opera House from the many times he's been to Australia. It's a typical tourist picture taken by many who have gone to Australia. It's not a trademark of the Sussex."

Left pic: Charles carefully looking to check where he steps to ensure no tripping mishap befalls him. Right pic: Harry carefully looking to check where his wife steps to ensure no tripping mishap befalls her. Even the simplest action can speak volumes about a husband’s priorities — Jo (@JoeJoecoven) October 22, 2024

Several others chimed in saying the King and the Queen had not copied the young former royals. @phephi_dlamini called it a fluke by tweeting, "Recreated??? That’s a blunder-gram disaster piece!!!!" While another user @delphine appreciated Markle and Harry by tweeting, "The power of Meghan and Harry! The real Queen and King! " On the other hand, a user @patnaturalaging took the side of the King and Queen by writing, "The King and Queen don’t recreate. They set a precedent."

Oh stop it Charles had been to Australia 17 times & wasn’t recreating anything 😂😂 — Tracy E (@tabbs78) October 22, 2024

The trip of the senior royal couple comes after a long-drawn anticipation around the royal monarch's health. The King was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has been undergoing treatment in Great Britain. According to Hello! he took some rest and managed to plan the trip before resorting back to the same treatment back home. The Buckingham Palace also noted, "We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best."

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall look at each other as they reopen the newly-renovated Edwardian community hall The Strand Hall during day three of a visit to Wales on July 4, 2018. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

According to InStyle, when the British King was asked by the reporters if he'd go ahead with his younger son's newfound hobby of surfing. He said, "If I was a younger man." Reportedly, Harry is in love with water surfing and Australia is the hub of the water sport given the proximity to warm beaches. The royal couple's itinerary included church visits and an alpaca meet in Canberra. They arrived in Australia on a Royal Australian Air Force aircraft on October 18 and were welcomed with a light show in the Sydney Opera House. According to BBC, Australia’s Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese were also present during the event to welcome the British Royales. This is also notably, the King's first visit to the country after becoming the head of state.