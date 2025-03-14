King Charles’ Alleged Secret Love Child Steps Up for Prince Harry, Calls Him ‘Black Sheep’

Prince William and Prince Harry have one of the best (or worst?) sibling rivalries in the history of the British Royals. However, people often forget about Simon Dorante-Day, their father, King Charles’ secret love child. He claimed to be an illegitimate son of the monarch King and Queen Camilla, an alleged result of the couple’s intimate trip in 1965, who would later tie the knot.

However, for decades, the Australian resident maintained his distance from the Royal Family, considering himself the “bastard spawn.” Simon claimed that his adoptive grandmother used to work for his alleged grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and that’s how he was made aware of his “true” ancestry. “I was very close to my grandmother, and she told me many times that I was Camilla and Charles’ child. She didn’t just hint at it. She told me outright,” Dorante-Day claimed that he also carried the noble blood.

According to him, he was kept a secret as the old employees raised him, potentially to protect the eldest son from facing a massive scandal. At the same time, his existence was hidden from the world to prevent having an heir born out of wedlock and “staining” the Royal Family name.

However, Simon’s claims have long been questioned as King Charles and Queen Camilla didn’t meet each other until the early 1970s, while this “love child” was born in 1966. Charles would have been just 18 at that time. But royal gossip mongers have stayed quiet about him since Dorante-Day never really renounced his claims to be the true heir to the royal throne.

Instead, he chose to be an occasional podcast and daytime TV guest, reiterating his story to the world. Despite remaining an alleged secret member of the family, he chose to support his half-brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. This pair has been dealing with major conflicts with the Royal Family and Simon has came to their rescue with his latest comments.

Recently, the Royal Family Pundit spoke with Australia’s Channel Seven, revealing that he feels a strong sense of connection with his sibling Harry. He insisted that this bond comes from a deep-shared trauma that they are both the “black sheep” of the monarchy.

“I believe Harry would be receptive to my plight. He got f—– over by his dad, he has a bone to pick with Charles. Just like I do,” Dorante-Day lamented. He added that he, along with his wife, has always been concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan’s safety as they continue to face threats and attacks on their lives.

“When people say he looks very nervous and jumpy, I understand where Harry is coming from with that. I can tell that he’s worried about someone attacking Meghan and saying something that will force her to react. My wife is the same, so I can relate.”

He further gave advice to his potential younger brother, saying that he should let Meghan say what she wants to say: “People have been racist and insensitive to Meghan, she should give it back to critics without people looking down on her … People are so ignorant.”

His comments have sparked mixed reactions, as, despite his claims, it is unlikely that he is the secret love child of the King and Queen. However, while Prince Harry’s true brother Prince William has never stepped up for him, let alone defend him, Simon chose to be vocal. Maybe something a real half-brother would do?

