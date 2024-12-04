Kimberly Guilfoyle's Outfit Choice At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Had Everyone Calling Her Out

When Kimberly Guilfoyle made quite the bold fashion statement at Tiffany Trump's wedding in a stark black dress dramatically different from the pastel-hued crowd, the internet went wild with comments. Social media went on to create a firestorm of reactions ranging from bemused to brutally critical.

The tweets came fast and furious, each more scathing than the last. One person kicked off the criticism by asking, "I'm sorry, but who wears black to a wedding?" Another chimed, "Elvira. Mistress of the Dark. That's who that is, right?" adding to that another said, "People that want to be photoshopped out of a photo." Similarly, another chimed, "I don't get the wings on the back either." One said humorously, "As an aging goth, I find this question offensive."

The comments kept on flooding in, with one calling her "Cruella Deville ;)." A different person asked, "Is black what you wear when you've slept with the groom and you're trying to rub it in the bride's face at her wedding?" One person mentioned doing something similar but explained, "I have, but it was a black-and-white wedding. This looks like it was supposed to be a pastel kind of wedding. Kim obviously didn't get the memo." One tweet summed up, "To be fair – the GOP were buried that day in the elections," and another added, "I'm not as distracted by the color as I am with those Angel of Death wings."

Kimberly Guilfoyle speaks during preparations for the second day of the Republican National Convention. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal)

Tiffany got married to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2022. Though threatened by the occurrence of Hurricane Nicole, it went on as scheduled with Donald Trump walking his daughter down the aisle. Guilfoyle, 53, a former Fox News host and the current fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., quickly became an online laughingstock for her sartorial choice.

The controversy even reached as far as The View, whose hosts had their own take on Guilfoyle's outfit. Alyssa Farah Griffin said bluntly that Guilfoyle 'didn't understand the assignment,' describing the dress as something more suited to a 'MAGA funeral.' Ana Navarro sardonically quipped that maybe Guilfoyle actually understood the assignment perfectly—considering the political subtext, at least. Sara Haines tried to defend the outfit, noting Guilfoyle's New York background, where black is a fashion staple, as per Independent.

Adding an extra layer of drama, it seemed Ivanka Trump threw shade by cropping Guilfoyle out of family wedding photos. The picture showed a lineup of women in soft, pastel hues—Guilfoyle's black dress was noticeably absent. Marriage etiquette expert Elaine Swann had a pretty nuanced take: while it was considered a faux pas to wear black to weddings in the past, modern perspectives differ. "It is absolutely acceptable for a female to wear a black dress to a wedding," she added, only if it weren't too revealing, as per Daily Mail.