Kimberly Guilfoyle Seemingly Takes a Subtle Dig at Don Jr. in Her New Celebration Post

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been a passionate advocate for President-elect Donald Trump, heavily involved in his campaigns. Once a lawyer, she’s now engaged to Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. However, recent tabloid sightings of Trump Jr. holding hands with another woman have thrown the status of their relationship into question. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding them, and it also appears that they may have broken up. Adding to the drama, Guilfoyle’s recent victory celebration on Instagram for her appointment as U.S. ambassador to Greece featured a subtle dig at Trump Jr.

While sharing her excitement on Instagram, she posted pictures featuring congratulatory messages from many supporters—but notably, her post for Trump Jr. was quite different, as reported by The List. In her social media post celebrating her new role, Guilfoyle paired many screenshots of the congratulatory messages with photos of the people who wrote the messages. However, Trump Jr.’s congratulatory message only came in the sixth slide, and she didn’t include a photo of the two together.

I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First. pic.twitter.com/S3FjxqCgCx — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 10, 2024

With several photos of them easily available, many thought it was intentional that she chose not to include one in her post. Additionally, if they were still together, one would expect his message to appear earlier in the post. This might suggest that Guilfoyle wants to focus on her career right now and not on personal drama.

Amid all this, people cannot stop talking about their reported breakup. As reported by the Daily Mail, a source confirmed, "There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically. Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the Inauguration to announce." Fortunately for Guilfoyle, she landed a new position with the Trump administration.

While making the official announcement of her ambassadorship, President-elect Trump wrote, "For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally. Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."

Soon after this, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Trump Jr. wrote, "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador. She will be an amazing leader for America First." Before Guilfoyle can officially become an ambassador after Trump’s inauguration, she must first gain Senate confirmation, as reported by Newsweek.

A close source to the Trump family revealed that Guilfoyle is thrilled with her nomination as Trump’s U.S. ambassador to Greece. Meanwhile, amidst the drama, a political insider claims that Trump Jr. has been seeing another woman for about six months now, with whispers suggesting that the woman wants Guilfoyle out of the picture and that Trump Jr. was pushing for a move abroad. On December 12, it was reported that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had officially broken up, with a family insider confirming it was an amicable split, as reported by People.