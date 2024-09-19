Kimberly Guilfoyle Plants a Kiss on Donald Trump Jr. After His Outing with a Much Younger Socialite

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been making headlines ever since speculations of her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s involvement with a younger socialite Bettina Anderson made news. In a recent post on her social media handle of Instagram Guilfoyle promoted former President Donald Trump's campaign for the upcoming elections on Patriot’s Day Freedom Fest. The carousel of images consisted of her giving a speech and posing with Don Jr. In a sweet snap from behind, the former prosecutor plants a kiss on her fiancé's cheek to shut all the rumors about Don Jr.

The post captioned, "Freedom Fest was on Saturday!🇺🇸 I’m so grateful for the 10,000+ patriots who came out to stand up for our values and support the America First movement & @realdonaldtrump 👏🏻 This is the energy that will fuel the fight to take our country back! We can’t wait to attend again on September 6th next year! 🇺🇸" got support from her fans and followers as they showered compliments on the couple. Earlier according to the Daily Mail Don Jr was caught locking lips with Republican Palm Beach socialite Anderson. Nobody confirmed or denied any of the rumors.

Donald Trump Jr. has been caught locking lips with a Republican Palm Beach socialite – and it isn't his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, https://t.co/G0w7M5MXAW can reveal.



The former president's son was spotted canoodling with glamorous 'it girl' Bettina Anderson, 37, during an… pic.twitter.com/O4qqyLDbOC — Melissa Hallman (@dotconnectinga) September 15, 2024

The Republican and influencer were spotted together at The Honor Bar, inside Palm Beach's swanky Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center on August 17. Several witnesses revealed that the two were comfortably cozy in each other's company. The Daily Mail reported onlookers revealing, "She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her." Another disclosed, "They looked totally relaxed, she wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt." A witness shared the intimate details of their outing by stating that she even put her hand on his thigh and rubbed it making it apparent that they were on a date.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr started seeing each other after Trump Jr.'s split from his ex-wife Vanessa in March 2018. Guilfoyle was a Fox News host and remained close since then. The two got engaged without much noise about it around 2020. However, the news of the engagement wasn't out until 2022, when people started noticing her adorning an engagement ring. Their wedding plans have not been announced as of now, however, rumors have it that the two are already leading their lives together as a couple. The two are even supposedly living together as a married couple according to The List.

Pathetic that you would do this story without any proof whatsoever other than gossip.🤡🤡🤡 — @everywhere (@WinterBlues1104) September 17, 2024

Earlier, in April the politician shared a note on his Instagram handle by sharing a picture with Guilfoyle captioned, "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way. I love you." Not much has been specified about the onset of their relationship but it is clear they have been together for a long time.