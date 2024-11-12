Kimberly Guilfoyle Lost It When Interview Host Implied Don Jr May Not Marry Her: "Not That I'm..."

What started as a routine Newsmax interview quickly turned into an uncomfortable exchange when host Greg Kelly seemed unaware of Kimberly Guilfoyle's long-standing engagement to Donald Trump Jr. The tension became palpable right from the start—when Kelly referred to President Donald Trump as her 'potential father-in-law,' as opposed to just father-in-law.

"So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? It's turning up roses," Kelly said, immediately drawing Guilfoyle's ire. "Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus," she fired back, clearly annoyed by the host's choice of words. Rather than sensing the atmosphere, Kelly simply threw himself into it, delving even more into private matters. "Is it sealed? Do we have a date?" he pressed. Guilfoyle's response was diplomatic but firm: "Uh, not that I'm sharing on the air."

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle arrive to a press conference on the census by President Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House on July 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Cover Image Source: Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Even though it was obvious that Guilfoyle didn't want to discuss it, Kelly simply continued pushing despite how uncomfortable she appeared. "Fair enough. Hey, I'm glad. I didn't realize. There's a ring. Fantastic, that's great news," Kelly then said as he stumbled through what appeared to be a half-hearted attempt at damage control. The former Fox News host couldn't resist taking a jab at Kelly's apparent ignorance. "We've been engaged babe for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert. That's hysterical," she said, her words dripping with sarcasm, as per the Independent.

Kelly somehow didn’t realize this engagement had been big news since New Year’s Eve 2020, over a year and a half ago, making the whole conversation feel extra awkward and cringe since everyone else knew about it. But the host wasn't done yet. In what might have been the most uncomfortable moment of the interview, Kelly pushed even further: "Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need — What's he waiting for?" Guilfoyle cut him off with a pointed response: "We need more Trump!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

The interview then turned to politics and that’s when Guilfoyle started talking about her issues with the Biden administration. She referred to President Joe Biden as the 'placeholder-in-chief,' claiming he was "just sitting there like a dirty, empty placemat until they figure out it's time to pull the ripcord on him and cackling Kamala (Harris)," as per Mediaite.

Though this interview took place a year ago, recent developments suggest there might be more to the story between Don. Jr and his fiancee. Reports have emerged of tension between the engaged couple, with Page Six reporting that Don Jr. and Guilfoyle 'haven't been getting along over the past year.' People claim to have seen the pair arguing occasionally at Mar-a-Lago. "Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public," one insider noted.

Did Kimberly Guilfoyle dump Don Jr. for cheating on her?



She was noticeably absent at Donald's victory party.



🍿 pic.twitter.com/xKqGE9knNO — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 11, 2024

Adding to the intrigue, Guilfoyle was absent from a recent Trump family photo shot on election night 2024, despite the presence of her fiancé's ex-wife Vanessa Trump. Guilfoyle did wear a red dress when she joined Donald on stage later during his victory speech, but her absence from that family photo has left many talking.