Kim Kardashian's Odd Bedroom Habit Involving a Hairdryer Has Everyone A Bit Weirded Out

Everyone has their quirks and celebrities are no different. Reality star, Kim Kardashian, for instance, once revealed an unusual bedtime ritual that raised eyebrows. On her reality show, The Kardashians, she admitted that she keeps a hairdryer in her bed, not to style her hair, but to keep warm. She disclosed that she even tends to blow-dry her jewelry before putting it on.

On her show, whilst getting ready for a NYC event celebrating the Swarovski x SKIMS partnership, she shared, "One fun fact, every time I put on jewelry I blow dry it because I can't stand putting on something freezing. So, look at my outfit...it's all crystals so we have to blow dry the whole thing so it goes on warm." As reported by The Mirror, she added, "I used to just be freezing in bed...[so I] put a blow dryer in my bed and just turn it on low."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has opened up about her unusual habits. During an April appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she confirmed to host Jimmy Kimmel that she slept with her eyes half open. Kimmel asked, "You sleep with your eyes slightly open?" Kardashian confessed, "I do! There is footage because my sisters have taken videos and pictures." As reported by The Mirror, the reality star added that despite suffering from nocturnal lagophthalmos she doesn't, however, have dry eyes. On another occasion, she revealed that the habit freaks her family out. As reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Kardashian said, “It scares the s**t out of people."

Kardashian, once also revealed that she has others remove the cardboard sleeve from her Starbucks cup because she can't stand the sound it makes. She dislikes even watching it come off, as reported by HuffPost. The reality star is also known for taking selfies in bathrooms. What's more strange is that she keeps her microphone on at all times while filming her reality show— even when she has to use the loo, as reported by The Richest.

Kardashian once also jumped on a viral TikTok trend and gave a behind-the-scenes office tour. The bizarre collection of items at her workplace— a 3D model of her brain to a red light therapy and a tanning bed—left many scratching their heads, as reported by E! News. In the video, she further disclosed, "I'm Kim Kardashian, of course, I have my mannequin with my custom body measurements in my glam room." In another bizarre incident, the reality star once amused many when she claimed that she would be willing to eat poop every day if it were to make her look younger, as reported by Glamour. She stated, "I might. I just might.”