Kim Kardashian has maintained her record for being in the spotlight yet again and this time it’s because of a musical endeavor of hers. The reality star debuts her cover of Santa Baby, and the playful take on the classic holiday song instantly caught momentum.

Produced by her brother-in-law Travis Barker, the song is filled with surprises. The quirkiness, utter chaos, and unexpected cameos have garnered the eyeballs of fans and critics alike. The unconventional music video features the billionaire flaunting a bob-cut blonde wig as she is seen crawling towards the camera on her knees in a room full of what seems like “Christmas chaos.”

She crawls past a donkey with a businessman on the phone, a woman dressed like Mother Mary, and a man who seems like Jesus Christ. There are subtle guest appearances of a plumber fixing the tap, people partying, enjoying a cake, and it’s endless.

As reported by Page Six, Kim stops midway through the video. She is seen reaching out to Saint Nick and running her fingers up his leg. The camera then shifts focus to an A-lister celebrity. The celebrity is none other than Macaulay Cullin. The Home Alone franchise alum gives Kim a blank expression as the video concludes.

The track was released under DTA Records, Baker’s label in association with her own Kimsaprincess, Inc. Fans had the chance to get the first look at Kim’s Santa Baby during Season 3 of The Kardashians. However, what came across as a surprise was Culkin’s unexpected cameo.

The video follows Kim’s holiday party for her clothing brand SKIMS. It was the same holiday party where she had recreated her iconic Paper Magazine cover, which took the Internet by storm in 2014.

However, fans found the video to be uncomfortable and unsettling. A user in the comment section wrote, “I feel like this someone evidence found in the Diddy house. it looks so wrong like I’m about to watch something forbidden.”

A second user remarked, “I swear this is the most Kanye thing we’ve seen from her.” Online spectators were even sarcastic enough to comment, “Why does this feel like a very long, random dream.”

Some even enjoyed the quirkiness and random approach that Kim had taken in the video. A viewer wrote, “Crawling around on the floor like a junkie has got to be her most solid performance to date.👏 Bravo.” Some even believed that the video was a parody of America and its obsession with Christmas.

Kim Kardashian has released her own cover of ‘Santa Baby’ with a short film 👀😳pic.twitter.com/cGf77zLpPp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 23, 2024

Online viewers did not shy away from calling her music video straight out of a demonic ritual. The video, which many claim to be as chaotic and bizarre, has received over 595k views and is flooded with comments. Fans also defended the video, and Kim said some satanic references do not make a video demonic.