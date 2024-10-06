Kim Kardashian's Icy Reaction to Miley Cyrus Dissing Relationship With Pete Davidson Was Very Telling

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian revealed their relationship on Instagram and even made it official on the Met Gala red carpet. However, things changed, and by August 2022, they had parted ways. Until that happened, though, in one instance, Davidson and Miley Cyrus co-hosted a Miami New Year's celebration while he was still dating Kardashian. On December 10, 2021, Cyrus playfully serenaded Davidson during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In the aftermath of Cyrus' performance, several rumors began circulating when fans noticed that Kardashian unfollowed Cyrus on Instagram.

During the performance, Cyrus walked from the stage to the sofa where Davidson was seated. She sang Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me, as reported by The Independent. She sang the lyrics, “All I know is that it should have been me. Pete, how did you do this to me?” Many believed Cyrus was dissing her friend Davidson’s relationship with popular reality star Kardashian, whom he was dating at the time. She also sang, “In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin’ Staten Island." Here, she appeared to be referring to Davidson’s outings with Kardashian, as reported by Style Caster.

Kim Kardashian has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer’s New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson. pic.twitter.com/uLnCnDpDSD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2022

The exact reason Kardashian unfollowed the singer remains a mystery, but fans believed it had something to do with Cyrus’s playful flirting with Kardashian’s then-boyfriend. At first, Kardashian didn’t seem to have a problem as she even liked one of Cyrus’s Instagram posts promoting her New Year’s Eve special after the duo’s appearance. However, later it seemed that the only official thing Kardashian likely wanted was Davidson’s commitment to her.

The way Miley Cyrus sang this song just to make fun of her friend Pete Davidson for starting to date Kim Kardashian and that same night Kim unfollowed her on IG cracks me up 😭pic.twitter.com/AZLp2681e6 — Miley's daughter (@Milesdaughter) August 25, 2024

In November 2021, a source had already confirmed that Kardashian and Davidson were dating, claiming that both of them were very happy and wanted to see where it went. The insider said, "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else. Kim is telling some people they aren't super serious, but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

Kim Kardashian reveals on #TheKardashians she asked a SNL producer for Pete Davidson’s number:



“I text him. I wasn’t even thinking, Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him. I was just thinking, heard about this BDE, need to get out there... I was just basically DTF.” pic.twitter.com/JyOLwYLBeO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2022

Moreover, In season one of The Kardashians, Kardashian praised the Good Mourning actor, calling him an amazing person, according to E! News. She said, "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart." She added, "He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace."

After news of her relationship with Davidson became public, Kardashian also filed to be legally single after her marriage to Kanye West ended. Later in 2022, Kardashian explained about her separation from the former Saturday Night Live star and acknowledged that breakups aren't her style. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, she said, "We just had talks and talks, we'd been talking about it. So it's just like both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad when you... nine months. It's like a long time. I don't have random hookups and relationships."