Kim Kardashian’s Gold Gucci Look Divides the Internet After Oscars Party

Kim Kardashian attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Sunday at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Her golden, shimmery dress immediately caught everyone’s attention. The body-hugging dress accentuated her figure and complemented her complexion, making her one of the best-dressed celebrities at the A-list gathering.

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Kim Kardashian joined the gala with her mother, Kris Jenner; sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner; and Kylie’s boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The stylish Gucci gown made her look like a million bucks. The fashionista, known for experimenting with various styles, paired the gown with bold, smoky eyes, nude brown lips, and a pair of sky-high heels. She kept her shoulder-length hair loose.

Kim Kardashian arrives to the Vanity Fair #Oscar party pic.twitter.com/4iA15VP5E5 — Variety (@Variety) March 16, 2026

​Several media outlets shared photos of her attending the event. Her dress and overall look had the whole internet talking, with netizens praising her for pulling off the look. While her look received countless compliments from style critics and netizens, some social media users were quick to point out that the whole ensemble looked messy. Many pointed out that her stylists didn’t quite understand the assignment and that she was a victim of bad styling.

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Some users didn’t like blue contact lenses and ended up tagging them “the Erica Kirk eyes.”

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Others had an issue with Kim’s hairstylist making her look like she was having a bad hair day in an attempt to give it that “effortlessly gorgeous” effect. Some social media users were quick to point out that she was struggling to walk in her heels.

Kim Kardashian was glittering in gold on the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet in Los Angeles, CA ✨ pic.twitter.com/q4ogxxCemu — Page Six (@PageSix) March 16, 2026

​One user commented, “I love Kim Kardashian’s dedication to her brand & fashion as a whole, but the amount of times she ruins the entire aesthetic by torturing herself with an ill-fitting & logistically incorrect garment/shoe is wild. My girl can’t even walk properly. She’s literally scooting. & that hair…”

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Another criticized her for dressing up like an Oscar award when she very much lacks creativity: “Dressed like an Oscar when she’s never been nominated for anything but a reality show renewal.”

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Another netizen questioned her recent weight loss and pointed out that the reality star looks more aged, triggering Ozempic rumors. “Ozempic is taking over Hollywood. Shedding too many kilos can give women a ‘very gaunt or petite appearance’ as they age. Having some curves fills in the wrinkles and just looks healthier and more confident.”

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Meanwhile, a fourth user pointed out that despite the gorgeous gown stealing the show, Kim Kardashian’s look didn’t quite hit the spot: “Kim K in Gucci by Demna at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. What happened? The hair is completely ruining the look. It’s very simple, so I guess we need to appreciate the great fit. But overall a miss.”

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s Oscars party look?