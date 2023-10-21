Kim Kardashian's Daughter North, 10, Accidentally Spills Major Career News in New Video

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, recently had an unfiltered mother-daughter moment on TikTok, and it almost led to a major career revelation. The adorable conversation between Kim and North was seen during a TikTok livestream, offering fans a sneak peek into their fun-loving bond. While the video shared a captivating moment, it also left fans contemplating a mysterious brand that Kim may be releasing in the near future. In the clip, North could not contain her excitement as she pointed at a big reveal. "Guys, there's another brand coming up," she blabbered, her face glowing with excitement. Kim, curious and confused, inquired about the mystery. North with a sly grin, asserted with a teasing, “You know." However, before she could reveal further information about this, Kim interrupted, reminding her 10-year-old daughter of the significance of privacy, saying, "You don't talk about people's business like this; just chill."

The exchange left viewers speculating about North’s almost revelation of her mom’s upcoming project. Many fans sprinted to the comment section to share their thoughts and reactions. Some playfully emphasized that SKIMS founder, Kim should have North sign a non-disclosure agreement, while others were in all praise for North and her candidness. One comment in a funny manner pointed out that North might become the family's secret keeper, while another speculated that the young TikTok star would leak the family's secrets in about a decade. It's visible that North's lively presence on TikTok is keeping fans entertained and on their toes. North is no stranger to the world of TikTok, where she has been actively sharing moments with her mom.

As per The U.S. Sun, in a heartfelt video from July, North paid tribute to her father, Kanye West, by lip-synching to Estelle's 2008 hit American Boy. The mother-daughter duo shared a fun and heartwarming moment as they lip-synced to the song's chorus. Although Kanye, popularly known as Ye, had initially voiced his doubts about his daughter’s presence on TikTok but has since come to praise Kim’s reasonable perspective on their daughter’s online visibility. Ye has a close bond with North and trusts her but insinuates that she is still very young and may not always make the best decisions regarding sharing content with the public.

This latest TikTok interaction between Kim and North, although light-hearted, has fans eagerly anticipating Kim's next business venture. While the mystery remains unsolved, it's clear that North's lively presence and entertaining TikTok posts will continue to be a source of joy for both fans and her family. As the young star's online presence continues to grow, who knows what secrets or surprises may be shared in the future, providing entertainment and insight into the lives of the Kardashian family.

