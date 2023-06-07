Kim Kardashian's Cooking Skills Are Challenged as Daughter Reveals the Truth About Her 'Chef'

In a surprising turn of events, Kim Kardashian, the reality star-turned-billionaire mogul, has found herself at the center of a playful family banter over her cooking abilities. The revelation came to light when her daughter, Chicago West, candidly called her out for relying on a private chef. While Kim insists that she can "actually" cook, her daughter's honest response has sparked a lighthearted debate among her fans.

Kardashian recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of a memorable visit to the White House in July 2019. The photo series began with a snapshot of Kardashian herself, confidently standing in an industrial kitchen, skillfully slicing a single tomato.

The next image showcased a grilled cheese sandwich being relished by her eldest daughter, North West, who was celebrating her 6th birthday at the time. These delightful pictures hinted at a culinary skill that Chicago's candid comment would soon bring into question.

Among the pictures Kardashian shared was a heartwarming Mother's Day card, hand drawn by Chicago, who was five years old at the time. The card featured a series of fill-in-the-blank answers, including one prompt that asked, "The best thing she cooks is."

In an endearing yet brutally honest response, Chicago wrote, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef." While this response might have stung a little, Kardashian gracefully accepted her daughter's candid assessment and even poked fun at herself in the caption.

In the caption, she humorously acknowledged her lack of culinary expertise, stating that the time she cooked the grilled cheese at the White House was before Chicago's existence. She stated in the caption of the post, "That one time in the White House when I actually cooked a grilled cheese…way before Chi's time!"

Despite the slight sting caused by Chicago's mention of a private chef, it's undoubtedly a comforting thought for 42-year-old Kardashian that her daughter perceives her as being "22" years old. This perception may be attributed to the fact that Kardashian, whose favorite food apparently is "salad," is well-known for her commitment to fitness and her dedication to hitting the gym, as per Page Six.

Fans and followers of the Kardashian-West clan couldn't help but revel in the delightful and amusing exchange between Kardashian and her daughter. Social media was abuzz with comments, with many finding Chicago's honesty hilarious. One person wrote, "It's the 'mom doesn't cook she has a chef' while you're cooking grilled cheese at the white house."

The "iconic" revelation of Kardashian having a private chef was quite entertaining for her followers. Some fans admired Kardashian's age-defying looks and suggested that her youthful appearance is why her daughter believes she is only "22" years old. One person commented, "It says 22 because Kim looks that great at her age!" while another wrote, "This is such a flex."