Kim Kardashian’s Children Have a List of Suitors for Their Mom: “They’re Ready Now”

Kim Kardashian recently stated that she is single after dating Pete Davidson and being linked to NFL player, Odell Beckham Jr. Interestingly, her children are more than happy to play matchmaker. During her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on August 14 episode, Kardashian revealed, "It's so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they're ready now, and I'm not. But they are, like, 'All right, Mom, let's go'".

Kardashian revealed that her children, North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, have made lists of possible suitors for her to consider dating. She shared, "Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I'm like, 'If you only knew.' And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up, and I'm like, 'Guys, this just isn't what I want right now!'"

Furthermore, in a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star said that she and an unnamed ex-boyfriend broke up because they 'got in the way' of her professional aspirations. As per E! Online, Kardashian revealed, "When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.' I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships. Like when [Redacted] would tell me, 'You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?' I’m like, ‘Get out of here!'" Refusing to heed the advice, Kardashian remarked that it "was the beginning of the end."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by The Hollywood Curtain

Besides, Kardashian's most recent fling was rumored to have been with NFL player, Beckham Jr. from September 2023 to April of this year. They were spotted exiting the Vanity Fair Oscars celebration in March together. However, they never officially acknowledged that their friendship had developed into anything more. The couple allegedly broke up in April, according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight. The insider spilled, "Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately. Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom."

They added, "Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends." Kardashian off late has been seen spending plenty of time with her children, attending birthday parties and summer camping excursions.