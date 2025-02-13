Kim Kardashian ‘Weds’ Co-Star on Malibu Beach

The fourth time might be the charm for Kim Kardashian when it comes to getting married. The star was photographed with the actor Matthew Noszka wearing a bridal gown. The stars who are currently shooting for their upcoming show were spotted running across a beach in Malibu.

Kim who is a mother of four was spotted in a stunning white bridal gown along with an equally beautiful veil. Matthew and Kim who will be playing the role of each other’s spouses on the show were seen holding hands during the scene.

Kardashian was spotted standing at the altar with Matthew who cut a striking figure in a pale blue suit. The co-stars then proceeded to run down the beach while looking at each other and smiling ear to ear.

At the end of the scene, Matthew lifts Kim up in the air and then the two proceed to share a romantic kiss on the beach. The show that was being filmed is titled All’s Fair. The show is set to premiere on the popular streaming platform Hulu.

Kim is set to play the role of a successful divorce lawyer in the Hulu series. Her character is also the owner of an all-female law firm. The drama series will be based in the city of Los Angeles. The cast of the show includes Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor. The upcoming legal drama series is directed by Ryan Murphy.

Interestingly, Kim won’t be going into the role without knowledge of the world of law. To the unversed, Kardashian started studying to become a lawyer in 2018. She is currently preparing to take the bar exam.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Kim has worked with Ryan Murphy. The two worked together on American Horror Story. Kim was a part of Season 12 of the iconic franchise. The Skims owner has also secured a lead role in an upcoming Netflix movie. The star will be playing the lead in a comedy film titled The Fifth Wheel.

Kim has walked down the aisle thrice in real life. The star was married to Damon Thomas from 2000-2004. She later married basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. The two decided to go their own ways in 2013 after filing for divorce.

Kardashian then married rapper Kanye West in 2014. The two share four children from their marriage. Kim and Kanye are co-parents to North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. The two decided legally divorced in 2022.