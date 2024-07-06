When Kim Kardashian Was Highly Embarrassed Because Singer Prince Kicked Her Off His Stage

Kim Kardashian was once kicked off the stage, by singer Prince. In her fifteen-plus years of media presence, the SKIMS founder has had her fair share of embarrassing experiences, including that (in)famous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J. However, she has learned to make peace with her "controversies and co-exist.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

One such incident hails from 2011 when during a concert at Madison Square Garden, the late singer Prince invited an audience member on stage, and he chose the Hulu star, reported E! News. Naturally, you don't stand numb when an icon invites you on stage. You are meant to act, show excitement, or simply do something. This is 'exactly' what Prince expected of her.

The When Doves Cry singer began performing some of his iconic moves and signaled The Kardashians star to follow suit. However, she did not comply, and of course, he told her to get off the stage in a rather embarrassing moment. Prince, who was ever the party animal, was left unimpressed by Kim's lack of "interest."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

It was even reported that Prince was heard saying to Kim, "Get off my stage," before directing her to leave the stage, which was obviously captured by the media. The entrepreneur is renowned for often rubbing elbows with celebrities, and she indeed offended Prince at the time. She attended the concert with her then-fiance Kris Humphries, as per The Things.

I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!! http://twitpic.com/3xkig7 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2011

For the record, apparently, Kim confessed she was star-struck and explained her side of the story in a tweet, "I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!!" Fans documented the incident, and the video went viral. Kim initially downplayed the awkward encounter but brought up the topic again after Prince passed away.

In 2016, after Prince's untimely demise, the video resurfaced, and the mother-of-four also took to her Instagram account to share the memorable moment from the stage. She posted the photo of herself and the late singer and captioned it, "I will always remember this moment with one of my favorite artists!" she wrote. "I was so star-struck I froze! RIP, Prince."

Prince called the reality star on stage again, and this time she redeemed herself. She tweeted about the moment, "Went up on stage AGAIN! This time I redeemed myself! We all danced while Prince played the piano! Wow! What a night!" After the concert, Kim and her crew attended an after-party where the Purple Rain singer performed with hop-hip artist Talib Kweli.

Went up on stage AGAIN! This time I redeemed myself! We all danced while Prince played the piano! Wow! What a night! — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 8, 2011

The 57-year-old singer was found dead at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota. The cause of his sudden demise was an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, a powerful opioid, reported BBC. The legendary singer's family sued his doctor and alleged that failures by Dr. Michael Schulenberg played a "substantial part" in the star's death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The investigations over the years found that "no intentional wrongdoing" was done at the hands of Dr. Schulenberg, and prosecutors also failed to find evidence that proved the pills played a part in the singer's death. Apparently, Prince thought he was taking the prescription drug Vicodin. When, in fact, he was taking a counterfeit Vicodin pill laced with potentially deadly fentanyl.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2023. It has since been updated.