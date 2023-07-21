Kim Kardashian Throws Subtle Shade on Sister Kourtney With a Cryptic Message on Forgiveness

Kim Kardashian is affirming that she is a "happy person" who is a "giver and not taker" in her recent sarcastic jibe thrown towards her elder sister Kourtney Kardashian. The viewers are already witnessing the feud unfolding between the two reality stars on The Kardashians as the popular show airs new episodes each week.

The Skims founder re-shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story which seemingly echoes her current feelings about her relationship with the Poosh founder. The quote from Sahiba read: "The happiest people forgive, forget, love, help, care, smile. The happiest people are the givers, not the takers."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jesse Grant

The US Sun reports Kourtney had previously accused Kim of treating her lavish destination wedding in Italy as a "business opportunity" to work with the haute fashion house - Dolce & Gabbana. The pregnant Hulu star even alleged that her sister stole her "wedding style" while organizing the D&G show. While addressing the issue with Savannah Guthrie, host of Today, Kim revealed that it was "frustrating" and "emotional" while filming the episodes. "This season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with family, that I haven't really seen or experienced before." Savannah inquired- "Why is that? They talk about some tension between you and your sister Kourtney over her wedding. Is that the source of it?" "Yeah - and we've been there before and we'll always be okay. We're always family, that's how we were raised. But I'm also proud that everyone's really vulnerable because I'm sure so many other families have gone through similar things. Maybe on different levels or experiences but I'm proud that we're still so open and still driven to show and share so much," Kim had admitted.

Kim continued - "Yeah there's different cycles, you know you film it and we think we're good, and we make up and then you edit it and I'm seeing all the things she's saying about me behind my back and she's seeing all the things I'm saying about her behind her back. The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else's opinions. So it is a cycle, I think I like to look at it as therapy. But it gets really tricky and really emotional. But at the end of the day, we really love sharing our life and I don't see that changing anytime soon."

In a recent clip shared on The Kardashians Instagram, the Kardashian sisters - Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé can be seen discussing "settling the issues" between themselves. Kourtney says in the confessional that she wants a relationship with her sisters where their feelings are cared about and share a more meaningful bond with them. However, Kim seems to be holding on to a little bit of 'bad blood' towards her sister since her recent post reflects on forgiveness and being the bigger person in a relationship.

