Kim Kardashian Revealed How She Shields Her Kids From Kanye's Constant Verbal Attacks

A quite emotional Kim Kardashian revealed how much her children really know regarding her former husband Kanye West's attempts to publically shame both her and the Kardashian-Jenner family in the new episode of the reality TV series "The Kardashians," reports Toofab.

"The Kardashians" is back with the second episode of their newest season streaming on Hulu. The show continues with Kardashian diving into her painful past and the emotional scars obtained from her ex-husband and rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. Details such as the aftermath of their messy breakup all the way to their even messier split and how she and the family dealt with the situation before it blew out of control were all mentioned and discussed in the newest episode.

Also featured was a situation back in 2022 in which West leaked snippets of a private Instagram conversation between himself and Kardashian while insulting momager Kris Jenner, addressing Kardashian's sex tape, and lastly her relationship with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the show, Kardashian is seen to be venting to her mother Kris about the series of unfortunate instances that have occurred since West's detachment from the family. She also highlights the effect of all of it on her innocent children. "That's the tragic part of the whole story," said Kris in response.

The business mogul appeared to be extremely concerned for her children, as she has to watch their innocent minds be tainted with the thought of their father's slander against their family. Jenner, however, went on to elaborate on how difficult and unimaginable it would personally be for her when she'd possibly have to explain the entire situation to Kardashian's oldest daughter, 9-year-old North.

Jenner suspects that North is already aware of the gravity of the situation, but isn't aware of the intricate details, which is what "breaks [her] heart." Kardashian chimed in and said that it wasn't possible for either of her children to know as she's been actively shielding them, protecting them from finding out about their father's shenanigans, which have now become a global spectacle.

Image Source: Hulu

As the episode progressed, she goes on to add how the whole ordeal is rather uncomfortable and hurtful while also being emotionally draining. She definitely despises the idea of being in the limelight with her former husband targeting her with accusatory and derogatory comments. However, with high hopes and belief in her heart, she mentioned how her children will one day understand the reason behind the silence she maintains despite all the noise and commotion going on around them, disturbing their family's peace. "My children will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace," added Kardashian, in conversation with Jenner.