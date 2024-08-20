Kim Kardashian Spills About the 'Beginning of the End' With Secret Ex-Boyfriend

Recently, Kim Kardashian shared some interesting details about one of her breakups on The Kardashians. The Skims mogul had an open discussion with Kourtney Kardashian about her tendency to work excessively, which she attributed to years of being underappreciated. Kim assessed this in her confessional, detailing how her incessant need to work had affected previous relationships in which her spouse lacked a similar drive.

As reported by E! Online, Kim revealed during the episode, "When someone tells me not to do something that I planned on, I physically get, like, ‘You’re getting in my way and I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.' I feel like that’s how I would get in relationships." She went on to explain how it contributed to her split from an ex-boyfriend, whose identity was kept secret. Kim continued, "Like when [REDACTED] would tell me, ‘You work so much, why don’t you just take a week off?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here! Take the week off?!’ That was the beginning of the end."

However, in a different episode, Kim talked about her coping mechanism— 'staying busy'— and her therapy sessions. She also spoke frankly about how her 2016 Paris robbery affected her mental health. As reported by Marie Claire, during the episode, she sat down with Khloé Kardashian and opened up about the experience with her therapist. Kim stated, "She was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight.' So then she was like, 'One time in life, something happened, and you remained calm and that worked for you, so you will always choose calm.'"

Khloé also had a sneaking suspicion the robbery had forced her elder sister to undergo this transformation: "Don't you think your robbery? You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic. You were never calm as a teenager, in your twenties, you cried about everything, you were bratty, and you threw tantrums. Everything stopped after you got robbed. Because you stayed calm in that situation, and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.'"

Kim later reflected in her confessional, "I mean, imagine you've like a gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me just like, 'Stay calm and you'll live,' and I did that, and like, it served me well at that time and I think it saved my life. But...I think I've let it get too calm, to where people could take advantage of my calmness, or I'm just turning into a full robot with, like, no emotion."