Kim Kardashian has sparked major social media controversy after posting a photo of Melania Trump’s inauguration outfit as an Instagram story. In the image, First Lady Trump is dressed in an elegant navy ensemble, complete with matching pumps and hat, as she attended her husband, Donald Trump’s swearing-in on January 20.

Soon after this post went up, the internet erupted as the SKIMS founder’s post immediately triggered a firestorm on X (formerly known as Twitter). The users started accusing her of being “out of touch,” and some of them even suggested that her actions were politically motivated.

“Kim Kardashian posted a photo of Melania Trump? Yeah, it’s clear who she voted for,” one critic alleged. Another wrote, “Kim Kardashian a disgusting piece of s—? Who would’ve thought.”

This was not where the backlash would come to a close, though. People kept showering their anger as a third user expressed frustration, saying, “It’s been f— all the Kardashians for a minute now for me (I grew up heavily into them), but d— KIM, even with Black kids, you still make decisions that directly go against the community. JUST TRASH!”

Another comment read, “Kim Kardashian being a Trumpie is not shocking but insanely disappointing and disgusting. Does having Black children mean anything??”

The heated comments kept pouring in. Another user wrote, “the kardashians hoping their connections to trump and bezos will protect them from the upcoming Diddy indictments.”

Some of the users even brought up past controversies that involved Kim’s son Saint, 9.

They claimed how he behaves speaks a lot about the influence of his parents.“Y’all should have known Kim Kardashian was weird when her son Saint was out there posting misogynistic takes about Kamala Harris. He’s a child, he learned that from Kim and his dad Kanye [West],” one user commented. Some even believe she is ‘promoting Tesla’ with her story on Lady Trump.

Kim Kardashian has never been vocal about her political preferences, yet her activities have always remained a hot topic of discussion among the public. During Donald Trump’s presidency, she worked closely with his administration on prison reform. She also maintains a friendship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Kim, in contrast to the criticism calling her a MAGA supporter, celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in 2020 with a social media post. The post featured a photo of the Democratic president and Vice President Kamala Harris. Her post’s caption had three blue heart emojis.

In 2024, Kim met Harris, and the Democratic candidate thanked her for using her platform to advocate for second chances. Kim responded, “I’m just here to help and to spread the word,” during a meeting with recipients of pardons.

With the severe backlash, some have pointed out Kim’s previous statements about her willingness to be the first lady someday. Kim Kardashian revealed on the SHE MD podcast in July 2024: “I think I’ve always wanted to be first lady, and I’m hoping to be there someday. So hopefully that. Hopefully, I’ll land myself.”