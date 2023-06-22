Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex Kanye West's Song at Pharrell Williams Show in Paris

Kim Kardashian was spotted shaking a leg and singing along to the tunes of her ex-husband Kanye West. The reality TV star danced and rapped to Jay-Z and Ye's track "N----s" in Pharrell Williams' debut show for Louis Vuitton.

The SKIMS founder recently attended the show in the French capital on Tuesday, June 20, and shared a video from the concert on her Instagram account. The first video footage captured Jay-Z performing to a large audience at William's debut fashion show. The other footage showed Kardashian in the frame swaying her body in tune with the song's lyrics.

The video clips were captured by Kardashian's close friend Tracy Romulus. Followed by this, the makeup mogul also shared a video of Jay-Z and Williams, who is the new men's creative director of Louis Vuitton, performing their song "Frontin." Her video also featured models at the ramp walking at the fashion show, reported Page Six.

Famous for her daring looks, Kardashian was seen in a bold avatar sporting the digitized camouflage print signature to the Pharrell Williams' Spring 2024 collection. Her outfit had an athletic-style bra top and leggings with an oversized, furry fanny pack and heels.

Kardashian has often supported Kanye despite their bitter divorce settlement. In October 2022, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star posted a video of their youngest two children, 5-year-old daughter Chicago and 4-year-old son Psalm, in a car, rapping to Ye's song, "True Love."

"OMG, they are just so cute I had to share!" the star captioned the Instagram post, while her kids enjoyed their father's music, featuring late rapper XXXTentacion. The exes are also parents to daughter North, 10, and son Saint, 7.

Their tumultuous relationship went through many ups and downs, with Ye publicly shaming Kardashian on several occasions over their eldest daughter's TikTok use. The 42-year-old entrepreneur admitted in a Time magazine cover story that Ye was "maybe" right about their daughter's social media use.

Williams' French fashion house debut showcased 74 looks, including camouflage-inspired prints and suits with shorts. At the show, the reality star's son Saint, 7, donned "gold jewelry" on his teeth. Before Kardashian headed to the show, she shared a snapshot on her Instagram story where her eldest son beamed at the camera, flaunting his gold Louis Vuitton grills.

The young Kardashian lad also displayed a personalized necklace with a gold chain and his name spelled in diamonds, per PEOPLE. The video clips that showed Kardashian singing along to her ex's music track appeared after she admitted to having reached a "breaking point" in life.

Per PEOPLE, during season 3 of her reality show, she confessed to suffering from anxiety attacks and cried to her mom Kris Jenner. Despite all the heartbreaks she suffered at the hands of Ye, she said she would be Ye's "biggest cheerleader" for her four kids. She would blast his music in the car because that's what their children want, even though inside, she's "dying." The Kardashian star shared on Vogue Magazine that she left West in order to be "happy."

