Kim Kardashian reminisced about the convivial times she shared with James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in 2022. With a carousel of amusing short clips, the Hulu star recalled playing a part in the spoof of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, called The Targashians. "Looking back at all of the funny skits, @j_corden and I have done and wanted to post them," she captioned the throwback videos.

As per People, in 2022, on one of the episodes of the late-night show, Corden invited Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner to join him in the parody play. "Has everybody here been enjoying HBO's House of the Dragon?" Corden, 44, then asked the audience. "Well look, you're not alone. In fact that show is so popular, there is already a brand-new spin-off, check it out." Corden essayed the role of King Viserys; he can be seen discussing his plans to pardon one of his adversaries, Grayson Lannister, with his council in the opening scene. That is when Kim, the Princess of Westeros enters, saying, "Hey big bro." To Corden's dismay, she then reveals to him that she has beheaded Lannister. "Why? He's so uninteresting," she insists, "he adds nothing to this kingdom." "I mean, Keith is the king right now, but let's be honest, he wouldn't be anywhere without me," Kim shared during the confessional interview.

Corden too can be seen making a hilarious confessional, "Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be queen, but let's be clear, the Iron Throne is all mine. I run the armor shapewear like, the grayscale cosmetics company, dungeon reform, what else I am forgetting? Oh yeah, body butter," Kim continues her confessional by listing her real-world enterprises, such as SKIMS, SKKN BY KIM, and her involvement in prison rehabilitation programs. As the play progresses, Targashian Kim comes forward to apologize for her behavior. "Hey, I know you're mad," she says. "I can see why I disrespected you when I beheaded Grayson Lannister. At the end of the day we're family and family always comes first. Here, I got you a smoothie."

Kris Jenner is true to her real life character while playing the Momager of Dragons. At the end of the skit, Corden and Kim's characters reconcile. Corden gives Kim "revenge bodies," and Kim repays the favor by giving him a dragon egg that she had previously shattered. "I stole it from Khloé's baby," she claims. "What do you say we share the throne?"As they both sit on the iron throne. Then, suddenly Kylie enters from the shadows, killing Corden and Kim presumably at the same time while yelling, "There's only one king in this kingdom, it's King Kylie b----." Kylie then ends the spoof by performing the song "Rise and shine, the throne is mine" as a tease for the upcoming Targashians episode. Kim wrapped up the entertaining videos by sharing a carpool video with Corden and their hilarious shopping outing.

