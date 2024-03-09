When Kim Kardashian Scolded Her Son, Saint West, For His Rude Gesturing At The Paparazzi

Kim Kardashian, the reality TV star and mother of four, found herself in a sticky situation when her eldest son, 7-year-old Saint West, out of nowhere, decided to use a rude hand gesture toward paparazzi. The event occurred after they left Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles, and Kim was quick to address the incident. The SKIMS founder, popular for her reality TV series and fashion sense, looked serious as she saw Saint holding up his middle finger to the photographers waiting to click them.

Saint innocently couldn’t help but giggle after his middle finger fiasco, but it did lead to a scolding from his mom. Kim, for a quick moment, covered his face with her hand while letting him know that such gestures were not acceptable.

Kim was dressed in a strapless top and high-waisted jeans and was accompanied by her son, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband, Kanye West, along with one of his teammates. The KUWTK star also completed her look with dark shades, tall beige pumps, an oversized watch, and a black quilted purse. Saint was wearing his white basketball jersey when they ran into the photographers in the parking lot of an Islands restaurant.

Later in the day, the star took her 10-year-old daughter North West, to dinner at Nobu Malibu. North sported a tee with her own face on it and adorably danced for the paparazzi waiting at the entrance. She completed the look with Nike sneakers.

According to Page Six, Kim changed into a different strapless crop top with a midsection cutout, showcasing her vogue style once again. Coincidently, it seems Saint may have taken after his older sister, North, who was in the headlines for flipping the bird during the family's Christmas card photo shoot in 2021.

Kim revealed in Season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians that the photo session was tumultuous, with the kids not being in harmony and many photos being useless due to North’s gesture. "It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes," Kim said at the time. "Yeah, it's a lot. It's just a lot being a mom." The SKKN founder is also a mother to daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, whom she shares with the Donda rapper Kanye West.

At the beginning of this year, Saint gave their fans a once-in-a-blue-moon glimpse into their family dynamic with a sweet Mother’s Day message. In a reel posted on Kim’s Instagram, he expressed his gratitude to his mom, accepting that he may sometimes act mean but that she meant the world to him. He even adorably added that he loved her more than his 'cute little brother, Psalm.'

Meanwhile, Chicago filled out a card for her mom, providing a humorous perspective on Kim's cooking skills by stating, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef." She also mentioned that her mom is 'really good' at going to the gym, highlighting Kim's dedication to her fitness routine.

Otherwise known to be a global trendsetter, in the world of the Kardashian-Jenner family, everyday moments like these often become part of their entertaining and relatable family saga, showcasing the challenges and joys of motherhood, which has made Kim a more 'relatable' figure over time.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 18, 2023. It has since been updated.