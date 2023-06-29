Kim Kardashian Hints At New Crush In Life And Wants Relationship To 'Come True'

Kim Kardashian is "crushing over" a new mystery man. After being married and divorced three times, the latest being the messy divorce with Kanye West, and dating unsuccessfully, including the recent Pete Davidson split, the mother of four has moved on. Someone new has caught her attention, but the reality star is in no mood to spill the beans yet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess

Also Read: SNL Alum And Kim Kardashian's Ex Pete Davidson Checks into Rehab For PTSD Issues

The 42-year-old recently featured on Hailey Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom, which dropped on June 21, 2023. The series has a game that Beiber plays with every guest, called "Truth or Shot."

When the two women made ice cream sundaes in the restroom, Bieber asked Kardashian if she had a current celebrity crush as part of the game. The reality star remained tight-lipped about the details of the man and chose to take a "shot" instead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The SKIMS mogul quipped, "I almost want to take a drink because I kinda want it to come true." She also highlighted the fact that her "crush" is clueless about her feelings. "I am more into privacy these days," she revealed and took a sip of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, per US Weekly.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Talks About 'Mystery Man' Sparking Speculation About Romance: “Kinda Want It to Come True”

Kardashian refused to reveal the identity of her crush, so Bieber quickly chimed in, "So, she has a crush [but] she just doesn't want to say." Adding to that, the model complimented, "That's cute for you."

Kardashian has lived with a "single" status since she was last linked to Davidson. She dated the American comedian in the fall of 2021.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Insensitive Tweet From 'American Horror Story' Set Amid Writers' Strike Sparks Outrage

After her dramatic fallout with her ex-husband Kanye West, now known as Ye, in February 2021, she and Davidson found love in each other while hosting an episode for Saturday Night Live (SNL). However, the couple couldn't last long and decided to end the relationship for good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glitz Singapore (@glitz.singapore)

The nine-month romance took its last breath in August 2022, and according to PEOPLE, reconciliation is nowhere to be seen. "It was an amicable split. They had discussed ending their relationship for a bit. It wasn't sudden. And it was a mutual decision. Getting back together is not in the cards right now."

Since her last split with Davidson, Kardashian has been taking it slow to dive into the dating pool again. She appeared on Jay Shetty's podcast, "On Purpose With Jay Shetty," in May and said, "I definitely will take my time, and I think there are so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter your life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Business | Motivation | Quotes (@quotes)

She recalled her past and the possible mistakes she made. She added, "If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes, and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me."

She continued, "I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love, and [I] definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone."

The Kardashians season 3 is currently airing on Hulu, and Kardashian's love life has been one of the major plots of the show.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian's Concerned Fans Notice North West's Sudden Unusual Behavior on TikTok

Fans Divided on Kim Kardashian's Choice of Allowing Saint to Flaunt Louis Vuitton Dental Gems