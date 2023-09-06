Kim Kardashian Rocks Beyoncé’s Birthday Renaissance World Tour Event in a Crystal Outfit

Kim Kardashian nailed the silver disco look to celebrate Beyoncé's birthday with the Renaissance World Tour Los Angeles leg at SoFi Stadium, California. As per Queen Bey's command on her official tour website, all the celebrities turned up in shimmering silver outfits for the epic live concert. The note read: "Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 - 9.22. We'll surround ourselves with a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other's joy."

As per Instyle, the Hulu star stood out among the massive sea of silver-clad audiences wearing a bespoke Swarovski top embellished with crystals. The custom bandeau featured a layered, rhinestone-decorated choker around her neck and midsection. She accessorized the silver outfit with distressed baggy jeans and styled her fresh bob cut with long black extensions in loose waves with a deep side part.

As per Page Six, the reality star's voguish party look was inspired by Swarovski’s Millenia collection, which includes matching statement necklaces for $520. Her 10-year-old daughter, North West, and 11-year-old niece, Penelope Scotland Disick, twinned in matching silver Diesel outfits while Good America founder Khloé Kardashian styled a classic white tank top with sequin pants and metallic pointy-toe pumps. Momager Kris Jenner opted for a metallic silver trench coat with a matching pair of trousers.

The KUWTK alum documented the lavish birthday concert on her IG Story. Kim, Khloé, North, and Penelope traveled to the SoFi Stadium on a party bus while belting some of Queen Bey's biggest hits. During the show, Kim posted an entertaining clip of the group lip-syncing the lyrics to Cuff It, and other videos captured Beyoncé performing one of her greatest hits Break My Soul, there was also a video featuring Bey's elder daughter Blue Ivy dancing to Black Parade, and a video where iconic legend Diana Ross can be seen singing "Happy Birthday" for Beyoncé. Kim also posted the moments on her Instagram with a simple caption, a crown, and a bee - emoji featuring Beyoncé's famous moniker - Queen Bey.

As per Instyle, Beyoncé rocked the show in a custom-made Versace blue and gold chainmail micro-minidress rather than a silver costume. The custom outfit had a similar mesh top with gloves attached and a gorgeous mock-neck overlaid with the renowned Barocco fabric. With a matching wide-brimmed hat and over-the-knee boots, the Drunk in Love hitmaker completed the chic outfit. She also wore trendy bangles, rectangle sunglasses, and hoop earrings. Donatella posted the flawless appearance to Instagram along with a caption, "When Beyoncé called me to design a look for her Renaissance World Tour, I knew I had to use our iconic elements: Versace metal mesh and the Barocco print for THE Queen," she wrote alongside the sketch. "Happy Birthday, @beyonce!"

