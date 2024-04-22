Kim Kardashian Responds to Taylor Swift's Controversial Lyrics with Subtle Grace

Part two of Taylor Swift's album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was available two hours after the primary album's midnight April 19 release, contained a track that criticized Kim Kardashian. Fans discovered that 'thanK you aIMee', one of the album's tracks, was capitalized strategically to spell out Kim's name. The lyrics of 'Aimee' portray a high school tyrant through subtle allusions that supporters speculate implicate The Kardashian star.

kinda funny when peoples reaction to thanK you aIMee is ‘shes 34’ when thats still two whole years younger than kim was when she was posting snake emojis — babes dont threaten me(ghan) with a good time (@babyouremyqueen) April 21, 2024

Stylecaster reports that Kim has at last commented on the recent criticisms included on Swift's album. On April 18, 2024, Kim expressed her best wishes for her sister Kourtney Kardashian through a social media post. She wrote in the caption, "There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!" As per the outlet, the post was inundated with thousands of variations of 'thank you, Aimee' in the comments section, alluding to the song from Swift's album that is spelled Kim. It appears that comments were deactivated temporarily but have since been reinstated.

North West listening to thanK you aIMee with Kim tomorrow morning… pic.twitter.com/Vo9KIhXBOb — aram (@aramnotagoat) April 19, 2024

Kanye West, who was previously wed to Kim, released the song Famous in 2016, in which he claimed Swift's notoriety. Swift denied approval of the lyric at the time. However, the public was led to believe otherwise by Kim's social media release of an edited recording of a phone conversation between the two artists. This contributed to her Reputation era. In 2020, following the release of unedited phone call footage that appeared to corroborate Swift's claims regarding which portion of the lyrics she was informed of before the song's release, Kim issued her concluding statement regarding the dispute. As reported by People, Kim tweeted, "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission…' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission."

In January 2023, Kim and North West uploaded a video of themselves swaying to Swift's Shake It Off to their TikTok accounts. Swift was motivated by this experience when she wrote 'thanK you aIMee', as in the song's bridge she references her hometown adversary child chanting along to the defamation track she released in response to the bullying. The lyrics state, "And one day, your kid comes home singin'. A song that only us two are gonna know is about you." Although Kim has implied that she has long since resolved the dispute and even professed to be a Swift fan, Swift rejects that claim in the song. The lyrics say, "And maybe you've reframed it. And in your mind, you never beat my spirit black and blue. I don't think you've changed much."