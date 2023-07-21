Kim Kardashian Regrets Her Hasty Romance with Pete Davidson Post Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is contemplating the consequences of her divorce from Kanye West. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star confessed to her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, that she entered into a relationship with Pete Davidson too hastily following her 2021 divorce from the rapper, aged 46.

She realized that using the new relationship as a distraction wasn't a healthy approach. In response, she embraced a new mantra, advising her sisters to "Deal, heal, and then feel" as a better way to navigate through difficult times. Despite the controversies surrounding her ex-husband, Kim admitted that she chooses not to view her experience in a negative light.

She says, "I'm not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life. What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?" During the previous week's episode, the mother of four had an emotional breakdown in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian, discussing Kanye's emotional outbursts.

Kim expressed her frustration, saying, "It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are. I always will [keep looking for that person.] You'll always hope you'll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do." She expressed confusion over Kanye's behavioral change since their separation and remembered him being very different when they were married.

In March 2022, Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce, ending their six-year marriage. Their relationship began in 2011 and led to the birth of their first daughter, North, in June 2013. After getting married in 2014, they had three more children: Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kim and Pete Davidson, aged 29, started dating in the autumn of 2021, shortly after Kim's hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

This new romance followed Kim's divorce filing. As their relationship grew, Kanye launched multiple attacks against the couple online and in press settings. In his music video for the single Eazy, Kanye even depicted a claymation version of Pete being kidnapped, tied up, and buried. During the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim confessed to experiencing a sense of guilt after her split with Pete, as he had to endure significant challenges due to her past relationship with Kanye.

In Thursday's episode, Kim opened up honestly about her separation from the former Saturday Night Live star, addressing how her divorce from Kanye West impacted their relationship. During a conversation with Scott Disick and her sister Khloé Kardashian about her dating status, 42-year-old Kim confessed, "I'm single, and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK." She expressed her aversion to breakups, to which Scott and Khloé agreed, acknowledging that nobody enjoys ending relationships. She continued, "It's obviously sad ... [Nine months] is a long time."

Kim went on to reveal that she experienced a significant amount of guilt after parting ways with Pete, as he had to endure a lot of challenges due to her past relationship with Kanye.

