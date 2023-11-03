Kim Kardashian Playfully Mocks Former Husband Kanye West's Cooking Skills

In the world of celebrities, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship has had its share of spotlight moments. Kim's recent revelation, which highlighted a humorous take on Kanye's cooking abilities, has given a glimpse at the dynamics between the two co-parents.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Also Read: North West Criticizes Kim Kardashian’s Cooking Skills, Says She Prefers Eating at Dad Kanye’s House

According to E! News, Kim made the amusing revelation on the Nov. 2 episode of The Kardashians, where she discussed the differing perceptions of what it means to live the good life. North West, their 10-year-old daughter, has a unique perspective on this because she appears to prefer spending time with her father Kanye, implying that his approach to parenting is more appealing.

Kim shared North's perspective with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, during a candid conversation: "She'll be like, 'Dad is the best. 'He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security.'" North's preference for Kanye's seemingly less extravagant lifestyle highlights the amusing contrast in parenting styles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

North's admiration for her father's approach is especially evident when she returns home from Kanye's place and tells everyone about their culinary adventures, which primarily involve making instant noodles. Kim couldn't help but mock Kanye's culinary abilities, saying, "That's amazing that you make ramen, you know. Like, great." Kourtney added amusement to the situation by saying, "That you boil water and pour it onto some noodles."

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Talks About Her ‘Creative’ Kid, North West, Who Treats a Raw Onion Like an Apple

While the exchange is lighthearted and amusing, it also highlights Kim and Kanye's differing parenting styles. Despite their enormous wealth, Kanye has frequently advocated for a more modest upbringing for their children, per BuzzFeed. Kanye's 2020 song Eazy, in which he criticizes the luxury surrounding their children's lives, exemplifies this preference for a simpler lifestyle.

You’re Bound 2 Laugh After Hearing Kim Kardashian's Hilarious Roast About Kanye West's Cooking Skills https://t.co/QMuh7AH1T1 — E! News (@enews) November 2, 2023

Also Read: 7 Things That Prove North West Brings Out Her ‘Daddy’ Kanye West’s Good Side

In Eazy, Kanye suggests that Kim spoils their children, labeling them as "boujee and unruly," and portraying them as "rich-ass kids." He criticizes Kim for hiring nannies and claims that the reality show's crew takes better care of the kids than she does. The rapper even mentions making ramen with his kids, showing his desire to provide them with a down-to-earth experience. Despite their differing parenting styles, Kim and Kanye prioritize their children's well-being and happiness.

It's worth noting that Kim and Kanye's relationship has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, particularly in the aftermath of their high-profile divorce. Kim divorced Kanye in 2021, and the divorce was finalized the following year. They share four children: North, 10 years old, Saint, 7 years old, Chicago, 5 years old, and Psalm, 4 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Despite their divorce, Kim has consistently expressed her desire for Kanye to be actively involved in the lives of their children, which resulted in their joint custody agreement. Nonetheless, Kim admits that she cares for the children the majority of the time, with Kanye having the children about 20% of the time.

More from Inquisitr

North West’s Solo Interview Creates Waves on the Internet: "One Day I Want to Own Yeezy and SKIMS"

North West Calls Mom Kim Kardashian And Dad Kanye West Her 'Primary Motivation'