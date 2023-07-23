Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Rejecting Kanye West’s Request to ‘Burn His Stuff’ Following Their Divorce

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, TV personality, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian visited a storage facility where her former husband Kanye West's belongings were kept. Kardashian informed one of the show's producers during the episode that West instructed her to burn his possessions while she was looking through his belongings.

Kardashian claims that West is no longer in need of the things he left behind. The television star decided to save the clothing items rather than burn them so that their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, can wear them in the future.

Also Read: Kanye West is "Jealous" Over Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian And Her "Close Friend" Tom Brady's Dating Rumors

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

"He just doesn't want it anymore," Kardashian informs the producer as she rummages through his wardrobe. "He tells me to burn his stuff. He's like, 'Who cares, burn it.' I thought maybe the kids would think it's so cool. I kind of kept everything for the kids. Like all these College Dropout stuff, I'm gonna take some for North."

"This is my time capsule of the best times," Kardashian said. "The reality is, life is really different, and when you know it can never get back there, that's what sucks, and that's what's hard. But my kids will have the best memories, and this will be the best tribute for them." She revealed, "They think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing, and he's so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I'm angry?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Regrets Her Hasty Romance with Pete Davidson Post Kanye West Divorce

The SKIMS founder confessed, "I've kept every single Yeezy." She added, “For me, I think this is me holding on to the Kanye I know."

The business mogul addressed her love life while going through the divorce, She was open about her nine months relationship with Pete Davidson, who she met while hosting Saturday Night Live. She stated, introspectively, “I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” to sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. "It got my mind away from stuff, and that's not a way to run from things. It's better to deal, heal, and then feel."

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Claims She Would've 'Spiraled' Had She Gone Through The Trauma Kim Kardashian Did

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

The founder of SKKN BY KIM also spoke about her desire to protect her kids from Kanye-related scandals throughout the episode. She acknowledged the controversial things he had done and said in the past, such as the regrettable episode involving anti-Semitic remarks that cost him endorsement opportunities. She underlined that despite the difficulties, her children adored their father, and she wanted to make sure they continued to view him favorably.

After an extended legal struggle, Kardashian and West's divorce was finally finalized in November 2022. According to the agreement, Kanye committed to giving Kardashian $200,000 every year as child support.

References:

https://www.xxlmag.com/kanye-west-kim-kardashian-burn-belongings-divorce/

https://www.billboard.com/culture/tv-film/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-asked-burn-his-stuff-after-divorce-1235375264/

https://www.rap-up.com/2023/07/21/kanye-west-allegedly-wanted-kim-kardashian-to-burn-his-stuff-after-divorce/

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Talks About Her Struggles After Kanye West Divorce Drama: "Anything To Get That Person Back"

The Story Behind Taylor Swift’s ‘Innocent’ & Its Link To Kanye West as She Forgives The Rapper