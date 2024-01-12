Kim Kardashian is getting rid of her damaged 2022 Range Rover by listing it for $100K on Carfax. The customized luxury ride by Platinum Motorsport was a birthday gift from Kris Jenner. TMZ confirmed that the DMV records of the banged-up vehicle belong to the SKIMS founder. According to insider information, the car was being driven by a former Kardashian employee who was involved in a solo vehicle accident at some point last year. After that, the damaged vehicle made its way to Miami, Florida, where it is currently sold by Elite Motor Cars, a firm, on another resale website.

The Hulu star had been spotted driving the opulent ride around LA on several occasions, and the wrecked vehicle has been priced at $99,950 on the site. The airbags on the little over-a-year-old Range Rover have popped, and the bumpers are also missing. The KUWTK star previously hired Platinum Motorsport to paint her entire fleet of $125,000 cars gray.

Because Kris had planned a bit, the Range Rover also had a gray exterior. With its 48-mile battery and hybrid setup, it's one of Land Rover's more useful versions. The unit's 50kW DC quick charging capability allowed Kardashian to charge this battery from 0% to 80% in less than an hour, according to CarBuzz reports.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, the reality star now travels in an SUV made by Rolls-Royce. Mansory, a German auto modification company, performed extensive tuning on Rolls-Royce's inaugural SUV. VIP Fortunes reports The Kardashians' car collection is worth a whopping $3.5 million, she is often spotted driving the Lamborghini Urus, the Lamborghini Aventador, the Mercedes-AMG G 63, the Mercedes SLR McLaren, and the Ferrari 458 Italia. Her favorite ride among them is the gray Mercedes-Maybach S580 worth $194,550.

As per the Daily Mail sources, the type of collision hasn't been disclosed, but the luxury car looks to be completely damaged. The rear windshield was either destroyed or taken off. A portion of the front trim had been severed and bent back so that it protruded to the side, as shown in photos taken from the passenger side. The door airbags are inflated, presumably from the collision; the front passenger-side window is also damaged or rolled down, and the side mirror next to it is destroyed. Although there seemed to be more space between the top of the tires and the wheel wells, the driver's side looked to be reasonably unharmed.

It's unclear whether the listed vehicle's apparent lean over the passenger-side tires was caused by flat tires on that side or if the collision may have harmed the suspension. While Kardashian and her family have owned many luxurious rides over the years, especially her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who are known to be the family's car enthusiasts, many Kardashian-Jenner family members have a fondness for Range Rovers, which are a sleek version of high-end Land Rover.

