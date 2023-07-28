Kim Kardashian Is Happy She “Managed to Stay Single” After Splits With Kanye West and Pete Davidson

In the emotional season 3 finale of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about the highs and lows she experienced during the season, shedding light on her creative ventures, personal dramas, and her recent breakups with Kanye West and Pete Davidson. The 42-year-old business mogul revealed how she managed to stay strong amidst the turmoil and keep the magic alive in her life, per People.

Throughout the season, viewers witnessed Kim's determination as she kept herself busy with various projects. "This season has been a lot,” Kim, said on July 27th's season 3 finale episode. "And there’s been a lot of personal drama, a lot of stress, a lot of happy times. I creative directed the Dolce & Gabbana show, I continued to build SKIMS and I managed to stay single!" However, this period was not without its challenges in her personal life as she navigated through the aftermath of two significant breakups.

The divorce from Kanye West, which was finalized during the season, took an emotional toll on Kim. She shared that Kanye's actions, including hurtful and antisemitic online attacks, left her feeling confused and overwhelmed. Despite the difficulties, she expressed a desire to see the person she once fell in love with, acknowledging the sadness surrounding the situation. During the season premiere, Kim opened up to her sister Khloé Kardashian and the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and admitted, "I’m single and I’m not ready to mingle and that's OK," adding that "breakups are just like, not my thing." Throughout the season, Kim's resilience and belief in magic were evident.

Her positive outlook on life and ability to find magic in unexpected places reflected her strength as she coped with personal turmoil. Despite being seen talking to former NFL star Tom Brady at a recent party, Kim maintained that she was single and focused on healing from her past relationships. While rumors circulated about a possible romance with Tom Brady, Michael Rubin, the host of the party, clarified that they were just friends.

Throughout the season, Kim's priority remained her children. She expressed concern about Kanye's well-being and the impact of their divorce on their kids, expressing a desire not to contribute to his downfall. In a previous episode, she said, "It's so different than the person that I married because that’s who I loved, and that’s who I remember ... I’ll do anything to get that person back," adding, "The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it."

As the season came to a close, Kim reflected on the challenges she faced and the lessons she learned. Despite the rollercoaster of emotions, she emerged stronger, wiser, and more determined to create her own happiness.

