Kim Kardashian Is Almost Unrecognizable As Netizens Says She Turned Into an 'Albino Alligator'

Kim Kardashian took Halloween dress-ups to a whole new level this year, transforming into an albino alligator. The reality star and SKIMS founder, 44, opted for an intricate reptilian skin-tight costume. She shared pictures of the same on Instagram on October 31, tagging makeup artist Alexis Stone, who helped bring the elaborate vision to life. “🤍🐊 Albino Alligator,” Kim captioned the post.

The first images featured her in an all-white, form-fitting bodysuit designed to mimic the scales of an albino alligator. Her head was meticulously molded with prosthetic details to create an eerie resemblance to an actual alligator. According to People magazine, the look also included long, stiletto-like nails on her hands and feet, a spiked tail, and light green contact lenses. The post created a flurry of reactions online, with fans labeling the transformation as 'insane' and 'epic.'

On Instagram, a person wrote, “Coolest costume award 🥇🔥😍,” while another commented, “This is insane!!!” However, reactions were mixed, with a few fans expressing confusion over the choice. “Girl, this is scary,” one follower remarked, while another added, “I am so curious why.” Kim also documented the entire creation process, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the drawing board to the final touches.

In her Instagram Stories, she showed glimpses of Stone and his team applying the prosthetics, styling the suit, and assisting her with the green contact lenses. Stone later revealed that the transformation required two weeks of work to complete. “I started this mammoth task two weeks ago, from the concept artwork to making it a reality with the support of @rbfx @worshipmina @chelseadelfino_sfx and @superrrdani,” she explained.

"Makeup transformation on Kim for her 2024 Halloween...Thank you Kim for trusting me and being the most blissful pleasure to work with," she added, appreciating the reality star. Kim’s final Halloween post featured a pair of hyper-realistic albino alligator props, which allegedly served as the inspiration for her look.

Kim’s dedication to Halloween looks has been evident over the years. In 2023, she revealed multiple outfits, including a Bratz doll, Cher Horowitz from Clueless, and Santánico Pandemonium, the character played by Salma Hayek in From Dusk Till Dawn. Additionally, in 2022, Kim donned blue face paint, a latex bodysuit, and prosthetics to portray Mystique from the X-Men franchise, complete with blue stilettos and yellow contacts, reported AP News.

This Halloween, the Kardashian-Jenner family embraced the holiday with equally elaborate costumes. Kylie Jenner channeled Demi Moore’s character from Striptease, while Kendall Jenner teamed up with Hailey Bieber for a Simple Life look, recreating Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s iconic 2000s style. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker took on The Addams Family, dressing up as Morticia and Gomez Addams.