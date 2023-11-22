Fans Think Kim Kardashian's Unfiltered Look Strangely Resembles This Reality Star

Kim Kardashian has stirred up a storm of criticism with what some are deeming as one of her most controversial photos to date. The reality TV mogul flaunted a striking transformation at the GQ Men of the Year party, leaving fans divided and, in some cases, outright disapproving. At 43, the future lawyer's look surprised her fans and followers alike as the eagle eyes pointed certain differences in facial deatures.

One aspect of her look that drew considerable attention was her seemingly plumper lips, stealing the spotlight as she gracefully tread the red carpet, showcasing her visibly shrinking figure. Critics however had no chill, as they compared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star with another reality television star. According to The US Sun, one observer even mistook her for the famous Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham, commenting, "I legit thought this was Farrah Abraham when scrolling before I read the sub name. Yikes."

Departing from her customary dark brown tresses, the reality star embraced change by donning a new wig. The striking locks were elegantly pin-straight, featuring a light, buttery blond hue that seamlessly blended with dark roots. The length of her new style cascaded almost down to her waist, offering a stark contrast to her rarely-seen shoulder-length natural cut. Whether fans applaud her bold choices or criticize the transformation, one thing is for certain—Kim continues to make headlines with her ever-evolving style.

The mother of four has had a tumultous relationship with her ex-husband rap artist Kanye West. She had a very emotional moment on camera as she broke down in tears recalling the horror of having to live through the harsh reality of facing hurtful and uncouth remarks from her ex-husband per The US Sun. Fans and viewers didn't expect Kim's emotional response. It certainly appears that the SKKN founder has had enough of being traumatized by him since the former power couple's relationship took its curtain call back in 2022.

Kim Kardashian critics gasp at her ‘swollen and puffy’ face in ‘jarring’ unedited photo and compare her to Teen Mom starhttps://t.co/mxXQypftH0 https://t.co/mxXQypftH0 — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) November 19, 2023

She began to express her utter frustration and anguish during the whole ordeal between herself and her children's father, adding that she felt conflicted with her feelings as a mother. "Even through all the craziness of all the things Kanye says about us, I never comment. I never post," she said. However, besides acting as a concerned parent in the best interest of her children, the beauty mogul was genuinely worried about how the drama affected her beloved mother and remained heartbroken by the thought of it. "He has made up the most insane narrative about you and the tape and we stay silent," said Kim to Kris while highlighting the incident of her 'leaked sex tape'. "We stay silent through all the lies and stuff," she added.

The entrepreneur emphasizes how all of West's 'shenanigans' that began with online slander and personal attacks on her throughout the messy break-up followed by their divorce, her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

