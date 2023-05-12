Kim Kardashian Holds Son Psalm West Close During Fun Outing at Universal Studios

Kim Kardashian is officially a cool mom! On May 11, the 42-year-old reality star spent a day with her sons Psalm and Saint West at Universal Studios. The impromptu trip came two days after the birthday of her 4-year-old son Psalm. Kardashian was photographed carrying her son on her back as they hiked through the Simpson’s Springfield area of the California amusement park, Daily Mail reported.

Kim Kardashian Carries Son Psalm West, 4, During Fun-Filled Family Day At Universal Studios Kim Kardashian was spotted at the famous amusement park with Saint West as well, where they celebrated Psalm's fourth birthday. See a pic here! pic.twitter.com/mLj5LPeVYD — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) May 12, 2023

The SKIMS founder was out with her whole family for a pleasant and fun-filled day out. Kardashian wore an ankle-length leather jacket draped over a black shirt and baggy ripped jeans for the expedition, and she completed the laid-back ensemble with a pair of blue-and-white Nikes while she kept her long black hair slicked back into a ponytail. The 42-year-old's youngest kid was sporting camouflage-printed cargo pants with an orange hoodie, whereas his elder brother, Saint, donned black sweats with the red Nike logos and a grey tee. Both kids had their hair in shoulder-length braids.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

In exclusive pictures obtained by The U.S. Sun, Kim Kardashian can be seen holding Psalm up on the table of a Boardwalk-themed ball-throwing game, where both Psalm and Saint won many stuffed animals from various games. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was chaperoned by her security crew, who were carrying all the stuffed animals, while she and her family enjoyed the day at Universal Studios.

The trip comes two days after Kardashian threw a firefighter-themed party for Psalm's fourth birthday. On Tuesday, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram on his birthday with a string of photographs of the extravagant bash she organized for him at her Calabasas, California, home over the weekend. "Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm," gushed The Kardashians star in her caption. "I'm just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can't wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol." She added, "Thank you so much @nataliehalcro for throwing the cutest party for my baby and @hausofelementsla for the amazing event design and production."

Image Source: Instagram | @khloekardashian

In the carousel of adorable pictures, one showed the beauty mogul holding her youngest boy as they wore matching firefighter jackets, whereas another picture illustrated Psalm reviewing an outstanding mural that portrayed him as a firefighter. Kardashian added captions like "Safety first!" and "Psalm saves the day!" The Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloé Kardashian had a great time as they rode in an antique red fire truck while posing for a photo. Grandma Kris Jenner was also photographed with the birthday boy beside a huge firefighter balloon figure.

Kim Kardashian also shared a look at the entire party on TikTok in a string of videos that were posted on her and her daughter North West's joint account. "Happy birthday Psalm I love you so much🚒🤍," the post was captioned. In the post, everyone at the firefighter-themed party was singing happy birthday to Psalm. The mom of four was also seen holding her son as he blew out the 4-shaped candle on his impressive four-tier cake.