Last year, the Super Bowl's half-time show was headlined by Rihanna, who turned it into an iconic performance after she revealed her baby bump mid-act by dropping her coat, thrilling fans all over the globe. Many fans think it would be extremely difficult for most artist's to follow up such an amazing show. But here's the good news: the Super Bowl halftime performance in 2024 will be headlined by none other than Usher! The 44-year-old singer will perform at the renowned show, sponsored by Apple Music, on February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. This will be Usher's second Super Bowl performance. He also performed with the Black Eyed Peas when they headlined the halftime show back in 2011, reported PEOPLE.

Also Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Hilariously Interviewed Kim Kardashian On Jimmy Kimmel's Show

In a video posted on Twitter, Usher is seen promoting his upcoming performance, and the person who 'assists' him in the video has gotten fans very excited! Usher receives an urgent call from Kim Kardashian in the video, who is seen informing the musician about his headlining place. Usher seems to not be able to believe the opportunity and is seen adorably panicking at the announcement!

Usher was deeply moved for getting the opportunity again. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen," the "Yeah!" singer continued. "I’ll see you real soon.”

In his own statement, JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation firm is producing the halftime show for the fifth consecutive year, added, “Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic,” added the 53-year-old, who has collaborated with Usher on songs Hot Tottie, Anything, and Best Thing.

Also Read: Serena Williams Teasingly Proposes to Teach Kim Kardashian How to Play Tennis

Aside from headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher will release his next album, Coming Home, on February 11, 2024, reported Billboard. Since 2016's Hard II Love, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, Usher hasn't released a new album. The Grammy-winning artist's prior 2023 release Good Good, which features Summer Walker and 21 Savage, will be featured on Coming Home.

#Usher speaks on getting the call from Jay-Z for the Super Bowl halftime performance pic.twitter.com/bxBLfo8pk4 — Navjosh (@Navjosh) September 24, 2023

Also Read: Skeptical Netizens Slam Kim Kardashian Over Daughter North West’s Sunset Painting

“I’m coming home, I’m back with my team,” Usher told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, noting that he’s working with Antonio “L.A.” Reid. “Even when you see the artwork, you will understand it. When you see the peach. You get it. You understand where I’m from and what we’re doing.” Usher added, “More than anything, it’s a celebration of music. Coming home in many other ways as you get more acclimated. When I put out more records and also to put more visuals, actually begin to really understand it. But I think that it is something to be celebrated.”

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian and NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr.'s Relationship Could Be in the 'Early Stages'

Kim Kardashian's Million-Dollar Mansions: Take a Tour of Her Jaw-Droppingly Luxurious Properties