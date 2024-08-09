Kim Kardashian Has Dating Rules, Need to Fit in a 'General Mold' Which is Her 'Top Priority'

An insider has just spilled the beans on Kim Kardashian's dating requirements. They made it clear that all she's trying to do is prioritize the things that matter to her. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, one source has revealed, "Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question." This follows April's revelation that she broke up with Odell Beckham Jr., whom she was seeing recently.

The insider also opened up about Kardashian's current dating goals. They told the outlet, "She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid-driven. That's always Kim's top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold. Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right."

The public has been privy to Kardashian's romantic relationships ever since she first appeared on reality TV in the early 2000s. She has three marriages under her belt: one to music producer Damon Thomas, another to Kris Humphries, a former NBA player (whose marriage she famously ended after just 72 days), and finally to Kanye West, with whom she shared four children until divorcing him in 2021. Between October 2021 and August 2022, after her divorce, the Kardashian star dated the 30-year-old comedian Pete Davidson for nine months.

Shortly after that, rumors started circulating that Kardashian was romantically involved with Tom Brady, who at the time was going through a divorce with Gisele Bündchen. However, the romance was never confirmed. As per Harper's Bazaar, speculation on the intimate relationship between Beckham and Kardashian began in September 2023, when an anonymous source said the two were just 'hanging out.' Super Bowl LVIII party photos taken in February 2024 by both individuals further fuel the fire of rumors that the two are dating.

After the duo appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together in March, one source informed People, "There wasn’t a ton of PDA, like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."

The duo was also seen together in February at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Cosmopolitan, which was held just before Oscars weekend. They were 'still hanging out, but it's pretty casual,' according to a separate source who told People the same month that the couple wasn't in a hurry to make things official. The insider added, "Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious." However, Kardashian and Beckham Jr. broke up less than a year after they started dating. In April, one source spilled to People, "It’s over and just fizzled out."