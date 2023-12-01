Jennifer Lopez was Romantically Involved with These Men Before Marrying Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful and influential women of all time. She’s amassed a great deal of fame and fortune over the years ever since her debut in the entertainment industry. From her humble beginnings in the Bronx to her still booming career, Lopez has come a very long way. Coming to her love life, the Marry Me actress is currently married to Justice League actor Ben Affleck. The two are positively smitten with each other and don’t hold back on their PDA whenever they’re in public. It doesn’t appear that there’s any trouble in paradise, given they’re often on each other’s social media and are all smiles when attending red-carpet events. However, it wasn’t always this blissful for Lopez due to her complicated history concerning her love life. Take a look at the men she dated and was married to before finding her happily ever after, as per Page Six.

1. Ojani Noa

The list kicks off with Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, a Cuban waiter whom she married in 1997 at an intimate ceremony. The former couple had their encounter while she was filming the movie Blood And Wine; she was enchanted by him. The pair, who knew each other for a short time, decided to take things further by getting hitched. However, after just 11 months of marriage, it was clear that things simply weren’t meant to be. Regardless of the sparks that flew between them, they decided to get divorced around January 1998. Noa was also a budding actor and was featured in a 2016 episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker. The two don’t appear to have any bad blood between them and have happily moved on.

2. Diddy

Lopez and Diddy were 'the' couple at the time, owing to the fact that they were both at the prime of their careers. They were often referred to as the power couple due to their dynamic and the chemistry they shared. Although things never led to marriage, the former couple dated for a total of two years between 1999 and 2001. Even though it could’ve possibly gone longer, in a 2003 interview with Vibe, Lopez admitted that it was infidelity from his side that became the downfall of their relationship. Despite breaking up, Diddy had nothing but the utmost respect for his ex-girlfriend as he gushed about her in a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight. He said that she was 'without a doubt' one of his greatest loves.

3. Cris Judd

Shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Diddy, Lopez moved on with Cris Judd, a dancer and choreographer. The two first met in Spain when she was still with Diddy in 2000, but after splitting up with him, the two decided to take a chance and date each other. In just a short span of time, she married him around September 2001 in a lovely ceremony. The pair did appear elated; however, this, too, didn’t last very long. After just nine months of being blissfully married, they went their separate ways in 2002. As per a 2014 article by Page Six, Judd did reflect on his marriage with his now ex-wife Lopez. He claimed: “You’re no longer a normal person. Our wedding was a circus.” Regardless, things did end on a peaceful note for both Lopez and Judd.

4. Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony went on to become Lopez's third husband shortly after her split from Affleck in 2002. As per People, she met the Latin musical sensation in 2003 and was immediately taken by his charming demeanor. In a span of a year, they decided to pledge eternity together in 2004. Things in their marriage appeared to be going well as they’d always wear a smile on the red carpet, walk hand-in-hand, and even lovingly gaze at each other. They went on to become parents to Max and Emme in 2008. However, their romance came to a shocking end after they issued a joint statement announcing the end of their marriage in 2011. Lopez and Anthony said: “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters.” The statement continued, “It is a painful time for all involved and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

5. Casper Smart

Lopez and Casper Smart’s relationship was perhaps one of the most talked about, given the age gap between them. At the time, Lopez was 42 years old when she encountered 24-year-old Smart shortly after splitting up with Anthony. They met and began to date in 2012. In the same year, as per Page Six, he commented on their relationship: “It just really spontaneously happened I guess. The chemistry was there. You can’t fight it.” The two definitely had chemistry, as he was often spotted spending time with Lopez at the beach or with his children. However, as per another Page Six report, the couple split in 2014 after reports alleging Smart to be romantically involved with two transexual models surfaced. They did attempt to rekindle their love in 2015 but eventually decided it was best to remain friends, hence splitting for good in 2016.

6. Drake

As per People, news of Lopez and Drake allegedly dating practically broke the internet in 2017 after they were both spotted getting quite cozy with each other. They were romantically linked a year before, but neither of them issued a comment on the matter. According to Page Six, in 2017, a source close to the two alleged: "This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together.” Furthermore, the source added, “If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.” Although sources and insiders boil it down to a possible fling, to date, neither have commented on their relationship.

7. Alex Rodriguez

Lopez’s most recent former flame before marrying hubby Affleck was her tryst with billionaire and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez, which began in 2017, as per Page Six. An insider said at the time: “They are really into each other because they have so much in common - from their Latin roots to their love of New York and their kids.” The former couple really did seem to have it all together, especially after he proposed to her with a breathtaking diamond ring in 2019. Unfortunately, the flames quickly dwindled, and they didn’t get to have a big white wedding after claims of infidelity against Rodriguez surfaced in 2021, reported Cosmopolitan. They officially called off their engagement in March 2021.

