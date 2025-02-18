Kim Kardashian Faces Awkward Butt Implant Malfunction on Live TV Show

Certified hottie Kim Kardashian is back in the headlines once again. The star first gained fame through her iconic TV show and went ahead to build her thriving business venture alongside the spotlight for her infamous hourglass figure. However, speculation about her curves has been a constant debate among netizens. While some rumors may hold true, much more goes on behind the scenes to maintain Kim’s signature look.

From layers of makeup and rigorous exercise to a dedicated wellness team, it’s a whole process. There’s also a timeline of cosmetic procedures the SKIMS founder has reportedly undergone. According to Vanity Clinic, Kardashian has had various aesthetic treatments, including rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, laser hair removal, and butt implants.

As per sources, Kim Kardashian is obsessed with her appearance and would go to great lengths to eliminate imperfections despite the cost. She has reportedly gone under the knife numerous times, so much so that her name got associated with the word plastic. Moreover, The Sun reported that Kim has spent around £70k transforming her body.

One particularly noticeable moment sparked speculation when part of her butt appeared awkwardly positioned while she was sitting on her show, leading people to believe her implants were responsible for the unusual look. Although the mom of four had no clue it was happening, viewers quickly noticed the mishap and called it out on various social platforms like X and Reddit.

As per the TV show Ace, one user remarked, “That was probably her butt implants,” while another added, “I would genuinely bet my life that she didn’t even feel that was happening.” Other fans also felt the makers of her reality show were disrespectful for not notifying her about the sudden malfunction caught on camera. Another said, How can that be comfortable?? That looks like her implants. I would think the skin would be pulled in such a weird way.

Meanwhile, Season 6 of The Kardashians recently premiered on Hulu, and the drama kicked off right from the first episode. Khloe Kardashian had an unexpected reunion with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, but made it clear she had no interest in rekindling their romance. In contrast, Lamar seemed to regret how things ended and acknowledged his mistakes.

Khloe then firmly shut the door on their past, meeting with him only to return some of his belongings. Meanwhile, Kim discovered that Kris Jenner had her manager handle tasks for Kylie, which didn’t sit well with her. Furthermore, this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will closely follow the struggles of the Kar-Jenner families and focus on how they all deal with their past baggage. New episodes will air every Thursday! Stay tuned.