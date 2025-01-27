Did Kim Kardashian Lie About Staying Single? New Clues Point to a Secret Romance in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6!

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is in a relationship, followed by her earlier reports about her dating life. In the initial trailer of The Kardashians Season 6, the reality star opens up about dating someone new. Kim even jokes that she is making some space in her wardrobe for her mystery man.

The revelation comes a few months after her breakup from Odell Beckham Jr in April. In the trailer the SKIMS founder revealed that she had planned to stay single, but now claims, “I was fully lying to you guys.” The trailer shows a sneak peek of Khloe Kardashian reconnecting with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, former NBA player and Kim’s holiday to India.

In one of the clips in the trailer Kris Jenner said, “You must really like him.” To which, Kim replied, “He’ll be happy. I had the intention of staying single, I was fully lying to you guys. Me not dating and not wanting love and attention, I don’t think you know me.”

The mother of four has previously been linked to various high profile figures, including her ex-partner Kanye West, Odell Beckham Jr and Pete Davidson, among others. However, it looks like she is taking a different path with her current relationship. An insider close to Kim told the US Weekly that Kim is now dating someone new but has chosen to keep it private. The source further shared that Kim K has claimed that her next partner is set to be someone who is not very famous. The source said, “She [became] empowered by staying single for so long.” Fans are now very curious about her mysterious partner and new romance.

In spite of her dating life, the businesswoman knows very well how to balance her family responsibilities and business. She takes really good care of her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm who she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. During the same time, she is pretty excited about her new role in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair, she will be playing the role of a divorce lawyer.

In the upcoming legal drama, Kim K will be sharing the screen with Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash, Matthew Noszka, Teyana Taylor and Ed O’Neill. In 2024 October, a source told People that Kim’s hectic schedule leaves her with no time for dating. “She’s not even dating anyone now. It’s all about work and the kids,” the insider dished.

The source also added, “Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything.” When it comes to her love life, Kim hasn’t been sharing much about it since she last broke-up with Davidson, 31. But, she did open up about the topic during her appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast in 2023, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. She said, “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone.”

She further added, “I definitely will take my time. And I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.” Kim also noted that, “I’m really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy.”

The Kardashians Season 6 is all set to debut on Feb 6, 2025. In the US, the viewers can stream the spicy new season on Hulu, while international viewers can watch this on Disney+. Fresh episodes will be available every Thursday.