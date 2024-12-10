Kim Kardashian Bragged About Dad Robert's Death to Her Siblings in Old Video: “...It Was Just Me"

A resurfaced clip from a 2012 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has reignited conversations about Kim Kardashian’s relationship with her siblings and how the family coped with the tragic death of their father, Robert Kardashian. The video, which showed Kim speaking about her father’s passing during a family therapy session, has drawn criticism for her seemingly dismissive remarks about her siblings’ grief. In the episode, the Kardashian siblings—Kim, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian—discussed the impact of their father’s 2003 death from esophageal cancer.

As per BuzzFeed, Kim, reflecting on how she managed the situation, said, “I think when someone’s sick, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do and take care of them. I think I handled it really well. I spoke at his funeral. I don't think any of them would’ve been able to. I worked in his office… At the time he died, I think it was just me.”

Kim Kardashian arguing with her sister on their reality show. (Image Source: YouTube | 'KUWTK'/E!)

However, Kim's comment nudged visible reactions from her siblings, with Khloé smirking and Rob gesturing his disapproval. When Khloé reminded Kim that she also worked at their father’s office, Kim responded, “I don’t remember.” This led Khloé to accuse Kim of minimizing her sacrifices, while Rob remarked on Kim’s tendency to dismiss their experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Robert, a famous lawyer known for his role in the O.J. Simpson trial, passed away just two months after being diagnosed with cancer. His death left an indelible mark on his family. Khloé has been particularly vocal about her struggles, recalling in her memoir, "At the funeral, when I saw my father in his casket, I completely fell apart. I don’t remember the details, but apparently I was an emotional wreck, and I’m told that I was so distraught I actually passed out. At one point I fell to the floor kicking and screaming, and I had to be sedated. It was really intense. I refused to believe my father was gone."

As per Mirror, Rob, who lived with his father in the year leading up to his death, also expressed the void he felt in losing a male role model. Kim, too, has often spoken about her close bond with her father. She revealed that she and Kourtney were the first to learn about his terminal diagnosis after a family dinner when he struggled to swallow his food. Despite, his rapid decline, Robert didn’t inform his parents. Kim recalled, "I called them, and they were, like, 'What? What are you talking about? We'll be there in a few hours. They came up from Palm Springs, and [their son] was in bed. Can you imagine? They were close, and to not tell them. My grandmother was never the same again."

In a heartwarming yet heartbreaking revelation, Kris Jenner, Robert’s ex-wife, shared a tender moment with him on his deathbed. Sneaked into his home by Kim, Kris and Robert professed their love for each other, calling each other the 'love of my life.' This poignant goodbye underscored the deep bond they maintained despite their divorce years earlier.

You can follow @cucumberxboy for more Kardashian-related content.