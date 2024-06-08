Kim Kardashian Barricaded Herself in the Bathroom To Evade Her Crying Kids: 'I Can’t Do it Anymore'

When it comes to the difficulties she faces as a mom, Kim Kardashian doesn't sugarcoate. As the reality star struggled to manage her children, her companies, her birthday week, and her jury duty, she went through the emotions on this week's episode of The Kardashians. Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West, have four children: North West, 10, Chicago West, 6, Saint West, 8, and Psalm West, 4. She has previously said that she is mostly occupied with her children, and it was evident in this week's episode that she experienced a great deal of distress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

According to Mirror, Kim was observed venting to an unidentified acquaintance on the phone as she sat in a vehicle on her way to jury duty about her children. She told her friend, "Hey can I vent for one sec? It’s been an extra troubling week where I was just like I can’t do it anymore. I just… anything in that home is just chaotic right now. Oh my God, no, what I wanted to say was I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming, and I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked as I was just like, I can’t believe this. I mean I can believe it, but that’s like my biggest nightmare."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian also came clean later on about her struggles with kid discipline, contrasting herself with her famously severe sister, Khloe Kardashian. Kim further added in a confessional, "Sometimes it gets, just like a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloe but I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying no is no. I think I also just don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way. They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad,’ you know, just stop. I just have to be like, ‘I don’t care if you’re gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now. The answer is no’."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Nonetheless, Kim's tirade drew sympathy from several online users. One user wrote on X, "I used to go into the garden and take some long deep breaths to stay calm when my children were screaming/crying/arguing excessively just for a few minutes otherwise I may have ended up joining them!" Another one added, "OMG! You need to just hide disappear….it’s normal and definitely NOT a sign of weakness. Welcome to parenthood Kim ." But another fan pointed out that her kids were 'spoilt' and added, "Sounds like her kids have been spoilt from day one with no boundaries/discipline being handed out. Maybe she should get the fathers involved more!"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toni Anne Barson

After almost seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. As per GMA, the former couple reportedly resolved their property and child custody issues in the deal, which affected their four children. Aside from 'consulting with one another on all major decisions relating to the minor children's health, education and welfare,' the settlement stated that Kim and Ye would 'share joint legal custody' of their children.