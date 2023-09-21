Kim Kardashian Attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s 30th Birthday Party Before Dating Rumors Unfurled

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are no strangers to the spotlight, but recent speculations suggest that their friendship might be gradually evolving into something more. Recently, photos from Odell Beckham Jr.'s 30th birthday party, which happened in November of last year, have resurfaced, igniting interest in their connection. Kardashian was among the guests at this star-studded celebration, even though she wasn’t snapped alongside Beckham. After a fun night partying at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, Kardashian was seen leaving the soirée by herself.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jon Kopaloff

Also Read: Saint West Being Scolded By Kim Kardashian Was The Second Time She Had To Correct The Kids

At the time, the NFL superstar was in a relationship with Lauren Wood, a model who gave birth to their son in February 2022. However, sources have confirmed that Beckham Jr. and Wood called it quits earlier this year. The intriguing part of this story is that Kardashian and him have been papped at numerous events together in recent months. They both attended Michael Rubin's star-studded Fourth of July bash and were even seen at the same restaurant owned by Dave Grutman in Miami, though it’s unclear if they interacted there.

Page Six insiders revealed that the two share mutual friends and frequently hang out in groups, even though there is some flirting included. While Kim is open to dating if the right person comes along, she is not in a hurry to hop into a new relationship. Her focus remains on her four children and her business ventures. Sources close to the situation have resonated with these sentiments, highlighting that 'nothing serious is happening yet.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj)

According to one insider, “He would be 100% down for hookups but not exactly getting into a relationship with Kim. He’s trying to get back to the Odell he once was on the field before his injury, and lots of his focus is there, but he also loves to party, and have a good time with all his friends, and if that is also with Kim, that would be awesome.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Fear of Spiders in a BTS Video of ‘American Horror Story' Teaser

Kardashian was previously linked to comedian Pete Davidson, with whom she had a nine-month relationship following her divorce from Kanye West. On the other hand, Beckham started dating Lauren Wood in 2019 before, and they share a one-year-old son named Zydn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Took Out The 'World’s Most Expensive' Handbag to a Soccer Game in Japan

While reports have indicated that Wood has also moved on from their four-year romance, she recently shared a cryptic message on social media amid the rumors of her ex’s potential link-up with Kardashian. In a series of Instagram selfies, she captioned, “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown.” She also shared a brow-raising quote, “Before you heal someone, ask him if he’s willing to give up the thing that makes him sick.”

As the rumors continue to swirl, fans and tabloids alike are keeping a close eye on the evolving friendship between Kardashian and Beckham Jr. Whether it blossoms into something more or remains a strong platonic bond, only time will tell. Hollywood's love stories are always full of twists and turns, and this one seems to be no exception.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Proudly Flaunts Daughter North West's 'Bob Ross-Like' Painting

Kim Kardashian Scolds Her Son, Saint West, For His Rude Gesturing At The Paparazzi