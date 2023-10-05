Kim Kardashian often shares pictures and videos with her family on social media. Earlier this year, the beauty Moghul, posted a dance video on the TikTok account she shares with her daughter North, @kimandnorth, and the video has fans cheering. The fun video starts with North and Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe vibing to a few of Mariah's songs. They later lip sync and dance to the song It's A Wrap in Kardashian's elegant white hallway in the Hidden Hills, LA.

According to People, their massive fan base was in for a surprise when the 42-year-old SKIMS founder, and the 53-year-old All I Want for Christmas singer, popped from the side to interrupt their daughters' performance. Carey and Kardashian join the frame singing into hairbrushes. North, 9, and Monroe, 11, don't seem to like the idea of sharing the spotlight with their famous moms and jokingly push them out of the frame. Fans could see all four of them laughing at this epic moment on camera.

Posting the video Kim wrote, "Its a wrap! But never for us!" The reality tycoon was seen wearing a black cami top, paired with black sweatpants and dark gray sliders. Her hair was styled into a mom bun. Carey, on the other hand, wore black leather pants, accessorized with heeled black boots and a white print jacket.

The shenanigans did not stop there. North and Monroe continued with their version of Rihanna's Super Bowl half-time performance. Monroe dressed up as the pop singer in a red ensemble, complete with a bomber jacket and skirt. She crooned away on an embellished pink karaoke microphone, as North appeared in the background dressed up like one of Rihanna's backup dancers in an all-white outfit. They posted this fun video to honor Rihanna who celebrated her 35th birthday in February. The footage showcased the two best friends performing on the track Work for 13 minutes. They also captioned the sweet birthday video message "We love you @rihanna Happy Birthday xoxo Roe and North."

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey had a good mother-daughter bonding time at the former's Hidden Hills mansion in LA. Interestingly Kim has dated Mariah's ex-husband, singer-host Nick Cannon, in the past. According to Complex, Nick and Kim dated each other in 2006 and called it quits by 2007. This was about five years before Kardashian began dating Yeezy founder and musician, Kanye West. Cannon always credited himself for bringing Kimye together. He maintains his claims about introducing the now-divorced couple during one of his events more than 15 years ago.

Fans are always entertained by the mother-daughter duo, and they can't stop talking about the interesting makeup and song videos the duo post on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Last week the adorable pair performed on the same Carey track with influencer Olivia Pierson. North wore a gray T-shirt and pink shorts. Pierson, 33, was dressed in an all-black ensemble with a sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a bucket hat.

