Man Arrested for Killing Ex-Girlfriend Cries About Missing the Release of GTA VI

A video clip featuring a killer’s confession while being arrested for the murder of his ex-girlfriend has left viewers horrified. Instead of being remorseful, the man sobbed in agony over missing the anticipated release of the superhit action-adventure video game series GTA VI.

The incident occurred in May 2025 in Oxford, England. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Richens was arrested for killing his girlfriend, 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan. He stated that he “accidentally” killed her. When the victim stopped moving, Robert got scared and called emergency services.

He reportedly confessed to killing the victim right away. “I’ve done something quite serious…You’re not going to believe this. I think I accidentally killed someone.”

He remained on the call until police were dispatched to the scene. When he heard the police vehicle approaching the house, he stated that he was scared.​

Robert Richens, who murdered his ex-partner, was sentenced to life in prison. Minimum 16 years after pleading guilty to murder. He was more gutted about not being able to play Grand Theft Auto 6. (GTA 6) pic.twitter.com/vVLisiKOAh — JARDINE (@oJARDINEo) February 10, 2026

Richens was then arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He sobbed, “I handed myself in on purpose.” Police discovered Rachael lying motionless at her residence.

Footage from the police station revealed Richens muttering, “I’m going to miss GTA and that.” A police officer asked, “Which GTA, what are you talking about?” The perpetrator answered, “The six.” The same officer assured him that he still had “ages” before the game’s release.

Richens appeared scared that he was going to prison for a long period of time. “I’m going to get life,” he was heard saying.

The delay in the release of GTA VI is a running joke within the gaming community. Grand Theft Auto, which has fans around the globe, released its fifth installment in 2013. Fans of the open-world video game series have grown increasingly impatient as GTA VI continues to postpone its release.

Richens was seen breaking down in tears. “I can’t get it out of my head. I could have gone on the run,” he appeared to regret his decision to surrender to authorities.

Prosecutor Neil Moore charged Richens with punching and kicking Rachael during the attack and using “an implement to beat her.” The victim was found with “64 sites of blunt force trauma.” After killing her, Richens spent five hours at her home cleaning up. He reportedly changed the victim’s clothes and scrubbed her body but did not seek medical help.

The killer’s words reveal how desensitized he appeared to be, thinking about a video game even after killing his girlfriend. It is also possible that he was in a state of shock following the murder, causing his thoughts to become jumbled. Regardless, his fixation on missing a video game angered many netizens.

This week, Oxford Crown Court sentenced Richens to a minimum term of 16 years and one month after he pleaded guilty to one count of murder last year, The Mirror US reported.