‘Killer Dad’ Luciano Frattolin Faked His 9-Year-Old Daughter Melina’s Abduction—Until Police Uncovered a Dark Secret

45 years old Luciano Frattolin, a Canadian CEO allegedly killed his 9 years old daughter, Melina Frattolin and then hid her body in the shallow waters in Ticonderoga, upstate New York. Luciano tried to make it look like a case of kidnapping as he called 911 and informed the police that his daughter had been abducted.

However, the police soon found inconsistencies in Luciano’s account and eventually found the kid’s body. New York State Police provided more updates on the case at a press conference held on Monday and also mentioned that Luciano has been charged with second degree murder and the crime of hiding a corpse to which he has pleaded not guilty.

As reported by Daily Mail, “Captain Robert McConnell said Frattolin, who lives in Montreal, Canada, killed Melina on Saturday night while they were on vacation close to the picturesque town of Lake George, located in the Adirondacks region of New York 60 miles north of Albany.”

The father daughter duo started their vacation on July 11 and were set to get back to their home in Quebec on Sunday. While things were going fine, it all went south when Luciano called the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night to report that his daughter had been abducted by two men in a van.

However, as Daily Mail reported, the detective “identified inconsistencies in the father’s account of events and the timeline he provided.” Eventually they found out that the child had died just before 2 pm on Sunday. It was the New York State Forest Rangers who discovered the body “in the shallow water of a pond in Ticonderoga, New York, around 45 miles south of where her father said she had last been seen on the highway close to Lake George”, the outlet further reported.

It should be noted here that Melina’s mother has been separated from Luciano since 2019 and while the kid lived with her mother, Luciano had unlimited visitation rights. Luciano does not have any criminal records either and even when Melina called her mother for the last time on Saturday before her disappearance, she sounded fine.

Police have opined that it is after Melina’s call to her mother and before Luciano’s call to 911, something was done to the kid. While Luciano has pleaded not guilty to the charges on him, the reason for Melina’s death is still under investigation.