Kieran Culkin Wore $7 Walmart T-Shirt From the Kids' Section For 'Succession' Series Finale

One of TV's hottest men of the moment, Kieran Culkin sported a $7 shirt from the kids' section at Walmart for the season finale of the hit series Succession that he stars in, reported E! News. The Tee has officially flown off the shelves right after the final episode aired owing to fan frenzy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The Father Of The Bride alum has taken the internet by storm after he reportedly wore a budget-friendly attire for the season finale of the hit show he stars in. Succession has recently received a ton of positive criticism and has been hyped greatly for its stupendous plot twists, dark tones and regal storyline followed by juicy drama throughout - a series that has certainly struck a chord with viewers.

Because of the surplus of positive reviews from both fans and critics, the show has gone forth to win several awards including an Emmy and a Golden Globe within its four seasons of being screened. The series won hearts globally and its season 4 finale has left fans heartbroken that this magnum opus has officially ended.

While several fans are still reeling from the aftermath of the show, others are baffled at the outfit choice for Culkin's character in the finale. The show in general has an incredible collection of attire that oozes with panache and style while keeping in careful consideration the tone of each episode. An Instagram account dedicated to recording and showcasing the costumes and outfits used throughout the show reveals Culkin's outfit to be a boy's round-neck t-shirt.

The said top is blue in color and had a triage of colors - black, teal and yellow. It was reportedly $7 at Walmart, the same top can be bought as a pack-of-two for an economical price of $13.99. Fans were certainly bewildered but were amused at the fact that they can now dress as 'Roman', Culkin's character.

Comments flooded in asking when Roman visited Walmart and bought the outfit. A major portion of fans commented on how Roman's style on the show has evolved especially because of his snob-like behavior and high-end fashion choices, given the fact that he plays a billionaire.

The season finale certainly ended on a high note with fans still boasting of its excellent storyline and plot that's led it to successfully secure 13 Emmy Awards. Its incredible screenplay, writing, cinematography, and of course, costume design for every character has been carefully picked keeping in mind each of their personas, making it a show worthy to binge on.

The visionary behind such a successful show Jesse Armstrong expressed his opinion on the idea behind the finale of the show while it was being written. "I went into the writing room for season four sort of saying, 'I think this is what we're doing, but let's also keep it open'."