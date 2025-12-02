Kids Came to His Door Singing Christmas Carols – Now He’s Booked for Pointing a Gun at Them

Christmas cheer turned violent in a Maryland neighborhood when an armed man pointed a loaded gun towards a group of 12-year-old children. They came to his door to sing carols. 58-year-old Paul Susie’s deranged behavior was reported to the authorities by one of the parents, whose daughter was threatened with a gun.

He now faces first and second-degree assault charges by the Anne Arundel County Police for the shocking incident that happened on November 22. WUSA9 has obtained more details about how the matter unfolded, reporting that the group of children included all 12-year-old girls.

The group was going door-to-door in Maryland’s Annapolis neighborhood, singing Christmas carols. As they reached Paul Susie’s home, they knocked on the front door twice to let him know that they were Christmas caroling. Soon after, the accused man came near a bay window next to the main entrance where the kids were standing. The children were shocked to notice that he was pointing a gun at them directly. They felt so frightened and alarmed that they ran away almost immediately. It was the mother of one of these girls who later alerted the police to the situation.

According to more detailed reports by Law & Crime, the incident occurred between 8:30 and 9:10 pm on Point No Point Drive. The area was well-lit, allowing the children to see their surroundings. A spokesperson from the Anne Arundel County Police later admitted that since the children did see very clearly the gun being pointed at them, it clearly warranted a case involving the threat of violence.

Maryland man pointed gun at 12-year-old Christmas carolers 58-year-old Paul Susie admitted to pointing the gun at the girls He faces charges for first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a handgun while under the influence Sounds like a real Grinch… pic.twitter.com/UNRlgs4iTB — RT (@RT_com) November 26, 2025

The authorities were quick to reach Susie’s home and question him about his behavior. He admitted pointing a gun at the minors. Paul further revealed that at the time the girls came up on his front door, he was drinking with his wife as they watched TV together. However, according to the officer, the culprit’s behavior appeared far from the usual. He seemed extremely loud and belligerent as he was questioned about his conduct.

The officer in charge thus presented a very worrisome summary of the case, which raised more suspicions about Paul’s intentions. It read “Given Susie’s reckless behavior in pointing a loaded firearm at a group of non-threatening twelve-year-olds he could clearly see on his well-lit stoop, his loud and belligerent behavior during my conversation with him, and his admission of consuming an alcoholic beverage, I know through my training, knowledge, and experience Susie was likely under the influence.”

⚠️WARNING: This post describes a threatening incident involving minors and a firearm. A 58-year-old Maryland man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a group of 12-year-old girls who were singing Christmas carols on his doorstep. Paul Susie has been charged with… pic.twitter.com/TWNTgYMIlL — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 28, 2025

The court documents revealed that the loaded gun was found in Susie’s safe. The details regarding the firearm were valid, since the man did have a handgun permit from the Maryland Gun Center. It was a loaded 40-caliber Glock handgun. As a result, the authorities were forced to levy additional charges of reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm while under the influence. Unfortunately, Paul Susie was released on a $10,000 bond the next day after his arrest.