Kid Rock Could Not Save TPUSA’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kid Rock (born Robert James Ritchie) was among several artists who performed at the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2025.

The 55-year-old musician appeared in a fur vest and his signature black hat to perform his 1999 hit “Bawitdaba” as the headliner of the event.

It was presented as a conservative alternative to Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium. Bad Bunny’s performance was widely regarded as a significant moment representing all Latinos.

He energized the crowd by performing “Tití Me Preguntó”, followed by “Yo Perreo Sola”. Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Young Miko, Ronald Acuña Jr., Alix Earle, and Dave Grutman then joined him on stage.

Lady Gaga also joined Bad Bunny on stage, who wore an all-white outfit. The 13-minute performance by Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio was both entertaining and thought-provoking, featuring several political statements.

The performance also served as a tribute to Latinos during a period of political unrest related to Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Bad Bunny addressed the audience in Spanish and held a Puerto Rico flag while performing another hit track with political references.

“My name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and if I’m here today at Super Bowl 60 it’s because I never, ever stopped believing in myself and you should also believe in yourself, you’re worth more than you think,” he said.

Anti MAGA activist were also present at the venue to distribute towels with the message “ICE OUT.” The community-led initiative, called “Flags in the Stands,” saw volunteers standing at different corners to hand out these towels with the protest slogan against ICE agents.

One version of the towels was designed with a cute bunny illustration from L.A. illustrator Lalo Alcaraz. Consequently, Kid Rock did not take the stage until after Bad Bunny’s performance, leading to confusion among online viewers.

Some of whom questioned whether there were audio issues or if the artist was lip-syncing. As per sources, netizens took to X and wrote, “Was Kid Rock doing a really bad job of lip syncing or is my audio out of sync?”

Another added, “Is this a pre-recorded event? Kid Rock is way off on the lip sync.”

Turning Point USA, a prominent conservative group, organized a separate halftime event featuring country artists Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, and headliner Kid Rock.

The 30-minute program extended into the third quarter and ended with a tribute to Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder, who was shot in Utah in September 2025. Erika Kirk, his wife, now serves as CEO of TPUSA.

According to The Associated Press, over 4 million viewers streamed the event live on YouTube. The show was announced after the NFL named Bad Bunny as the main headliner.

Some conservatives criticized the selection, with a few refusing to watch and incorrectly labeling Bad Bunny a “foreigner,” despite Puerto Rico being a U.S. territory.

President Trump criticized the NFL halftime show online on Sunday, calling it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! … ‘Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children watching from across the U.S. and around the world,” he wrote.

Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski previously stated that federal agents would be present at the Super Bowl, a claim supported by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

“There is nowhere that you can provide a safe haven to people who are in this country illegally… Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you,” he said.