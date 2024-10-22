Kid Asks Trump His Favorite Farm Animal — He Rants About Harris and Then Talks About 'Cute' Cows

US presidential candidate Donald Trump once again resorted to making claims about animals. In a Friday interview on Fox & Friends, the former president made an odd remark to a 6-year-old. He claimed that if Vice President Kamala Harris were to become president, the U.S. 'won’t have any cows.' The incident took place when a pre-recorded video of the child asking Trump about his favorite farm animal was played during the interview.

“I love Cows, I think they’re so cute & so beautiful, but according Kamala who’s a radical Left Lunatic, you will not have any cows anymore”



Trump is hilarious again whilst simultaneously nailing the fact The Government is already starting to cull herds of cows. One way or… pic.twitter.com/SKPVTXkq9y — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 19, 2024

Trump’s reply was far from ordinary. "I will tell you what I love, I love cows, but if we go with Kamala, you won’t have any cows anymore," he stated, adding, "I don’t want to ruin this kid’s day." He subsequently launched into a bizarre rant about Harris. "I love cows, I think they are so cute and so beautiful…but according to Kamala, who is a radical Left lunatic, you will not have any cows anymore.” His remarks quickly sparked a flood of online ridicule and criticism, with many questioning his ability to run the country if elected.

BREAKING: After a child asked Trump what his favorite farm animal is, Donald Trump attacks Kamala for wanting to ban cows. Obviously this is not true. This is such an absurd clip. pic.twitter.com/jCpFp87uDv — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) October 18, 2024

A person declared, "He's out of his mind. He needs to be in a mental hospital and not running for president." Another quipped, "#DementiaDon is clearly unfit to hold any office, much less the office of POTUS." In a similar vein, one penned, "All you had to do was answer a child's question and NOT make it about your opponent, dumba**." A comment also read, "This is getting sad. Seriously, Americans, show some sympathy...and send him...to some kind of place where professionals will take care of him for the rest of his days."

The remarks on Friday, follow Trump’s recent assertion that Democrats want to ban cows and windows in buildings as part of their efforts to combat climate change, as reported by Indy100. He stated, "They just come up, they want to do things like no more cows and no windows in buildings. They have some wonderful plans for this country. Honestly, they are crazy, and they are really hurting our country, badly," Raw Story reported.

Earlier in July this year, Trump had similarly warned that 'cows are out.' "Kamala even wants to pass laws to outlaw red meat to stop climate change,” he told supporters in North Carolina. “That means no more cows. You know, this is serious." Additionally, just last month, Trump was widely mocked for claims made during his presidential debate with Harris, where he promoted a conspiracy theory that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating cats and dogs.

A confused Trump goes on a delusional rant: “They just come up, they want to do things like no more cows and no windows in buildings” pic.twitter.com/FVHOTehbco — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 12, 2024

Fact-checkers and experts have consistently refuted these claims, clarifying that no Democratic proposals advocate for the elimination of cows or windows. Harris' presidential campaign too labeled the remarks as a 'delusional rant' from a 'confused Trump.'