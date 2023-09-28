Khloe Kardashian has always stood out in the glittery world of celebrity lives for her exquisite taste and love for luxury. The reality star recently shared a few photos of her extravagant glam chamber in her $17 million Californian estate earlier this week on her Snapchat Story.

Khloe, a member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family, revealed her luxurious hideaway on her Snapchat Story, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at her perfectly arranged glam room. Situated within the sprawling expanse of her multi-million-dollar mansion, this space is a testament to her affinity for elegance and style.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

The spacious countertop decorated with tan drawers, stylishly complimented with a massive, elaborate mirror that commands attention, is clearly the center point of Khloe's glam room. The mirror reflects a lavish atmosphere equipped with two glam chairs, a cozy couch, and an image of Marilyn Monroe, reports The U.S. Sun.

Khloe has cleverly included a coffee station on the right side of the countertop, recognizing the importance of a caffeine fix in the early hours. This nook is graced by a coffee machine, ready to deliver a caffeine boost anytime required. Khloe shared a photo of the same with the remark, "The coffee station in my glam room because lord knows it's early and we need it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

A huge vase filled with colorful roses adds a sense of luxury to the coffee corner, elevating the aesthetics of the room. Even in the smallest details of her glam area, Khloe's attention to detail shines through. A beautiful white table next to the pure white couch is covered with a bowl of little Polaroid pictures, preserving cherished events and emotions. Khloe refers to it as "my bowl of mini Polaroids." She added, "It's a little bowl of memories that I look through every now and then."

She posted a snapshot of the Polaroids which showed images of herself and 5-year-old True, including one of a joyful little True with an ice cream bar and another from 2021, which shows Khloe in her glam room dressed in all-black. The snapshot serves as a reminder of the importance of family in Khloe's life and the treasured memories they share.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Khloe didn't pass up the chance to show off her favorite glam, comfy chair, a spotless white seat that would look right at home in a high-end hair salon. Conveniently located next to the coffee station, it acts as Khloe's throne while she prepares for public appearances.

While Khloe's dressing area exudes elegance and luxury, not all aspects of her public life have been generally praised. Some of her followers are skeptical after seeing recent contest advertising on her social media. Some have questioned the credibility of these contests and giveaways, questioning whether anyone ever genuinely wins such expensive prizes.

